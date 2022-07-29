Screen collapses and hits members of boyband Mirror during concert

Videos circulating on social media show the exact moment of the accident. Photo: Twitter/@hkfp

Three boy band members mirror were injured during a concert by the group at the Coliseum in Hong Kong, China, on Thursday, 28, after a screen fell on the stage and hit them.

Videos circulating on social media show the exact moment of the accident. The other members stopped their performances immediately and rushed to help.

According to local police, at least three people were injured and two dancers were sent conscious to Queen Elizabeth Hospital. The hospital told media that “one man with a neck injury was in serious condition, while another was in stable condition following a head injury.”

serious accident at mirror concert -HONG KONG pic.twitter.com/wvPYgrMjF4 — Cristan Siu (@CristanSiu) July 28, 2022

Request for more security

Fans had already asked for more safety during the band’s shows because this was the second recorded accident. On the second day of presentations, one of the members, Frankie Chan Sui, fell off the stage. He was giving a speech when he plummeted about three feet in front of the audience.

The public noticed other problems and decided to ask for more security with an online petition that gathered more than 10 thousand signatures in less than 12 hours, last Tuesday, the 26th.