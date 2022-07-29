see all compatible phones and their prices

The “pure” 5G will be released to more Brazilian cities from today (29). After Brasília, it is the turn of Belo Horizonte (MG), Porto Alegre (RS) and João Pessoa (PB) to have authorization from Anatel (National Telecommunications Agency) to offer the new network — Curitiba (PR) and São Paulo (SP) ) should be next.

Telephone operators (such as Vivo, Claro and TIM) have until September 29 to implement 5G in all capitals of the country, according to the calendar defined by Anatel. The other cities will be covered gradually, according to the number of inhabitants, until 2029.

5G can be up to 20 times faster than 4G, offering downloads in the range of gigabits per second (capable of downloading movies in less than a minute) and low latency (the response time between a command on the cell phone and its execution). This allows for a more stable connection, which allows, for example, to play via 5G on an equal footing with people who are on a fixed connection.

Will I need to buy a new cell phone?

Most people probably do. Anyone who wants to access the benefits of the new generation will need to have a compatible cell phone. Otherwise, your old device will remain connected to networks 4G.

The first 5G mobile phone authorized for sale in Brazil was the Motorola Edge+, launched in 2020 for R$7,999. Since then, several models have been launched, in the most varied price ranges.

List of 5G compatible phones

About 70 5G cell phones have already been approved by Anatel. They are being sold or in the process of arriving in Brazil. Check the list and prices determined by the manufacturers (some values ​​may be lower at retailers and marketplaces):

apple

iPhone SE 2022 – from BRL 4,199

iPhone 12 mini – from BRL 5,505

iPhone 12 – from BRL 6,499

iPhone 12 Pro – from BRL 7,399

iPhone 12 Pro Max – from BRL 7,999

iPhone 13 mini – from BRL 6,374

iPhone 13 – from BRL 7,599.00

iPhone 13 Pro – from BRL 9,176

iPhone 13 Pro Max – from BRL 10,142

Samsung

Galaxy A13 5G – has not yet arrived in the country

Galaxy M33 5G – has not yet arrived in the country

Galaxy M23 5G – BRL 1,619

Galaxy A52 5G – BRL 1,999

Galaxy A52s 5G – BRL 1,999

Galaxy A22 5G – unavailable

Galaxy M52 5G – BRL 1,999

Galaxy A32 5G – unavailable (previously: BRL 2,099)

Galaxy S20 FE – unavailable (previously: BRL 2,299)

Galaxy A53 5G – unavailable (previously: BRL 2,429)

Galaxy A33 5G – unavailable (previously: BRL 2,499)

Galaxy S21 FE 5G – BRL 2,699 (in cash)

Galaxy M53 5G – BRL 2,429 (in cash)

Galaxy A73 5G – BRL 2,699 (in cash)

Galaxy S21 5G – unavailable (previously: BRL 2,699)

Galaxy S21+ 5G – BRL 3,599.10 (in cash)

Galaxy Note 20 5G – unavailable (previously: BRL 3,776)

Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G – unavailable (previously: BRL 4,949)

Galaxy Z Flip3 5G – BRL 4,999 (in cash)

Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G – unavailable (previously: BRL 5,479)

Galaxy S22 – BRL 5,399

Galaxy S22+ – BRL 6,299

Galaxy S22 Ultra – BRL 8,549 (in cash)

Galaxy Z Fold3 5G – BRL 10,619 (in cash)

Galaxy Z Fold2 5G – unavailable (previously: BRL 12,999 in cash)

Motorola

Motorola XT2223-2 – has not yet arrived in the country

Moto G50 5G – BRL 1,439 (in cash, at the official store)

Motorola Edge 20 Lite – BRL 1,979 (in cash, at the official store)

Moto G71 5G – BRL 1,699 (in cash, at the official store)

Motorola Edge 20 – BRL 2,124 (in cash, at the official store)

Moto G 5G – unavailable (previously, BRL 2,596)

Moto G82 5G – BRL 2,429 (in cash, at the official store)

Moto G 5G Plus – unavailable (previously BRL 2,994)

Moto G100 – unavailable (previously BRL 3,099)

Motorola Edge 20 Pro – BRL 3,149 (in cash, at the official store)

Moto G200 5G – BRL 2,804 (in cash, at the official store)

Motorola Edge 30 – BRL 3.5149 (in cash, at the official store)

Motorola Edge 30 Pro – BRL 4,499 (in cash, at the official store)

Xiaomi

Poco X4 Pro 5G – BRL 3,955 (in cash, at the official store)

Mi 12 Pro 5G – has not yet arrived in the country

Redmi Note 10 5G – BRL 1,999 (in cash, at the official store)

Poco M4 Pro 5G – BRL 3,035 (in cash, at the official store)

Poco M3 Pro 5G – BRL 2,759 (in cash, at the official store)

Mi 10T 5G – unavailable (previously BRL 2,798)

little F3 – unavailable (previously BRL 2,799)

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G – BRL 3,679 (in cash, at the official store)

Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G – BRL 3,679 (in cash, at the official store)

Mi 10T Pro 5G – unavailable (previously, BRL 4,449)

Xiaomi 12 – BRL 8,739 (in cash, at the official store)

Asus

Zenfone 8 – BRL 3,599 (in cash, at the official store)

Zenfone 8 Flip – BRL 4,949 (in cash, at the official store)

ROG Phone 5 – unavailable (previously, BRL 4,499)

ROG Phone 5s – BRL 5,849 (in cash, at the official store)

really

Realme 7 5G – BRL 2,599 (in cash, at the official store)

Realme 8 5G – BRL 2,599 (in cash, at the official store)

Realme 9 Pro+ – BRL 3,499 (in cash, at the official store)

Realme GT Master Edition – BRL 3,899 (in cash, at the official store)

Realme GT 2 Pro – BRL 5,999 (in cash, at the official store)

Nokia

Nokia G50 – from BRL 3,409

TCL

TCL 20 Pro 5G – from BRL 2,299

infinix

Zero 5G – BRL 2,249 (in cash, at the official store)

Lenovo

Legion Phone Duel – unavailable (previously, BRL 4,049)

*Prices consulted on July 27 and 28, 2022. Values ​​may change