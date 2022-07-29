See five challenges for Palmeiras to remain leader in the second round of the Brasileirão | palm trees

Leader of the Brazilian Championship with a round of advantage to the other competitors, Palmeiras opens the second round of the national tournament this Saturday, when they face Ceará, at 16:30 (GMT), in Fortaleza.

With a 68.4% success rate, Abel Ferreira’s team will have challenges to maintain and even expand the gap in the first place in the national competition.

Champion of the Brasileirão for the last time in 2018, Verdão comes from years of success in other competitions. Since 2020, the club has won two editions of Libertadores (2020 and 2021), two editions of Paulistão (2020 and 2022), a Copa do Brasil (2020) and a Recopa (2022).

1 of 5 Abel Ferreira during Palmeiras training at the Football Academy — Photo: Cesar Greco Abel Ferreira during Palmeiras training at the Football Academy — Photo: Cesar Greco

See how the palm trees can start for the title and the missions of the Palmeiras in the second round of the Brasileirão:

Palmeiras closed the first round with a gap of four points to the second place, but the performance in direct confrontations could have been better. Of the five main competitors, Abel Ferreira’s team won only one: the vice-leader Corinthians (remember in the video below).

Against the other opponents, Verdão drew with Fluminense, Atlético-MG and Flamengo and lost to Athletico-PR. To stay in the fight, the Palmeiras will not be able to lose so many points against opponents at the top of the table.

Best moments: Palmeiras 3 x 0 Corinthians for the 3rd round of the Brasileirão 2022

Best visitor, Palmeiras closed the first round of the Brasileirão as the only unbeaten away from home. In nine games, Abel Ferreira’s team managed five wins and four draws, with 19 points and a five-point advantage over Fluminense.

In the second round, there will be nine games away from Allianz Parque. Abel Ferreira’s challenge is to maintain his good performance as a visitor in 2022: there were only two defeats in the year, both to São Paulo (by Paulistão and by the Copa do Brasil).

2 of 5 Celebration of Palmeiras’ goal against Coritiba — Photo: Cesar Greco / Ag. palm trees Celebration of Palmeiras’ goal against Coritiba — Photo: Cesar Greco / Ag. palm trees

Second best home team in the first round – 20 points won at home against 21 points from Corinthians –, Verdão has used Allianz Parque as one of its pillars this season.

The performance in the Palmeiras arena in 2022 (86.1%) is the best since the 2014 season. The problem is that Verdão should lose some games there because of the calendar of musical events.

The sequence of shows by the band Coldplay on October 15th, 16th, 18th, 19th, 21st and 22nd will make it impossible for Verdão to face São Paulo (on the 15th or 16th) at Allianz Parque. The game against Avaí (22nd or 23rd) is also at risk of being altered.

3 of 5 Palmeiras fans celebrate during the match against Inter — Photo: Marcos Ribolli Palmeiras fans celebrate during the match against Inter — Photo: Marcos Ribolli

Palmeiras will have ten matches as a visitor and nine as home team in the second round of the Brazilian Championship. Of the ten best placed at this moment, the team will have to visit six rivals and will receive three of these teams at home.

Away from home, the commitments will be: Corinthians (2nd), Fluminense (3rd), Atlético-MG (4th), Athletico-PR (5th), Internacional (7th) and Red Bull Bragantino (8th). The Palmeiras will face Flamengo (6th), Santos (9th) and São Paulo (10th).

Eliminated from the Copa do Brasil, Verdão still divides attention between Campeonato Brasileiro and Libertadores. But the fall in the national competition has already allowed the Palmeirense squad a free week, a period that will be repeated between the games against Corinthians (the 13th), Flamengo (the 21th) and Fluminense (the 28th).

4 of 5 Abel Ferreira talks to the Palmeiras squad — Photo: Cesar Greco / Ag. palm trees Abel Ferreira talks to the Palmeiras squad — Photo: Cesar Greco / Ag. palm trees

After prioritizing the preparation of the group for competitions at the beginning of the season, such as the FIFA Club World Cup and the Recopa Sudamericana, Palmeiras tries to manage the wear and tear of the group, which in 2022 has a smaller version compared to previous years. .

To balance and strengthen the squad, the board sought in the current window the signings of strikers Miguel Merentiel and José López, but recently negotiated Gabriel Veron.

At a time of physical exhaustion, Verdão has suffered from muscle injuries. For the confrontation with Ceará, Joaquín Piquerez and Rafael Navarro are again at the disposal of Abel Ferreira. Striker Rony expects to return against Atlético-MG, for Libertadores, on Wednesday.

5 of 5 López, Leila Pereira and Merentiel during a presentation at Palmeiras — Photo: Cesar Greco López, Leila Pereira and Merentiel during a presentation at Palmeiras — Photo: Cesar Greco

the table of palm trees in the second round of the Brasileirão:

7/30: Ceará vs Palmeiras 7/8: Palmeiras vs Goiás 8/13: Corinthians vs Palmeiras 8/21: Palmeiras vs Flamengo 8/28: Fluminense vs Palmeiras 3/9: Red Bull Bragantino vs Palmeiras 9/10 or 9/11: Palmeiras vs Juventude 17 or 18/9: Palmeiras vs Santos 28 or 29/9: Atlético-MG vs Palmeiras 1/10: Botafogo vs Palmeiras 5 or 6/10: Palmeiras vs Coritiba 8 or 9/10: Atlético-GO vs Palmeiras 10/15 or 16: Palmeiras vs Sao Paulo 22 or 23/10: Palmeiras vs Avaí 26 or 27/10: Athletico-PR vs Palmeiras 10/29: Palmeiras vs Fortaleza 5 or 6/11: Cuiabá vs Palmeiras 9 or 10/11: Palmeiras vs América-MG 12 or 13/11: Internacional vs Palmeiras

