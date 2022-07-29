see the lowest loan rate in the country

Are you in need of a low value, which varies between R$ 3 thousand and R$ 6 thousand? So it’s good to stay tuned lower loan rate that financial institutions offer. For this, we separate a ranking that established the comparison.

The difference from one institution to another is truly frightening. In some cases, the final amount is more than double what was borrowed. Open your eyes not to make a bad bad deal.

Lowest rate for a loan of BRL 3,000

In a brief simulation pointed out by the portal “Seu Crédito Digital”, the lowest rate for a loan of R$ 3 thousand was found at Banrisul. In a division of the value in 12 installments, the rates added up to 46.85% per year. In contrast, there is the rate applied by Simplic, for example, with 466.01% per year. This means that in one the consumer will pay R$ 3,671.64 at the end of the day and in the other the value comes out for R$ 6,795.24.

Check out the ranking of rates for the same loan in 14 financial institutions:

Banrisul – 46.85%; PROVU Loan – 52.63%; Santander – 54.93%; Bank of Brazil – 66.70%; Rebel – 75.19%; Neon – 79.59%; Nubank – 81.38%; Itaú – 82.80%; SIM loan – 82.94%; Geru – 82.99%; Bradesco – 256.97%; Rhombus – 335.90%; Portocred – 409.57%; Simple – 466.01%.

The installments range from R$ 312.04 to an incredible R$ 566.27. So you can get a good idea of ​​the price you pay to get a value as low as R$3,000.

In the simulation with a loan amount of R$ 6 thousand, the reality is very similar and the ranking remains practically the same. So, carefully analyze all the possibilities you can find when borrowing money.