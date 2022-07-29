Seven companies from SC are among the most innovative in the country; see full list

Santa Catarina (SC) once again stood out on the national scene when it comes to innovation. Seven companies born and installed in the state were among the 150 most innovative in Brazil. Three of them are even from Joinville, North of Santa Catarina (Ciser, Tupy and Nidec). The ranking is the Innovation Yearbook Brazil 2022, made by Strategy& – PwC’s strategic consultancy – and the Valor Econômico newspaper.

This is the 8th edition of the Valor Inovação Brasil 2022 Award, one of the most respected innovation publications in the country. The survey evaluated the innovation practices of companies operating in 25 different sectors. In this edition, the theme of the year, which was discussed at the round table at the awards event, was 5G and the revolution in business models.

The list of SC companies (general ranking)

WEG: 4th place

BRF: 35th place

Ciser: 55º (Joinville)

Two Wheels: 76º

Nidec Global Apliance (owner of the Embraco brand): 88th (Joinville)

Intelbras: 98º

Tupy: 131st (Joinville)

From 61st to 80th place

61st São Martinho, 62nd CPFL Energia, 63rd Algar Tech, 64th L’oréal Brasil, 65th Cristália, 66th Grupo Fleury, 67th Rhodia, 68th Positivo Tecnologia, 69th Grupo Elfa, 70th Cielo, 71st Klabin, 72nd Volkswagen Caminhões e Ônibus, 73rd Group Soma, 74th Gol Linhas Aéreas, 75th VLI Logística, 76th Two Wheels, 77th Copel, 78th Afya Educacional, 79th Banco Carrefour and 80th Danone.

A little bit about Joinville

Ciser

Ciser, a company of the H. Carlos Schneider Group and the largest manufacturer of fasteners in Latin America, was recognized as the 3rd most innovative company in Brazil in the Construction Materials segment. In addition, the company gained 87 positions in the general ranking in relation to 2021, moving from 142nd to 55th position in 2022.

“The recognition praises the continuous work of all Ciser employees in the pursuit of excellence and quality in everything we do”, celebrates Aluísio Goulart, Head of Innovation and Digital Transformation at Ciser.

One of the highlights is the Hub #Colmeia, a collaborative space (physical and digital) that connects Ciser with startups, universities and corporations through projects that aim to leverage the organization’s business model.

“The #Colmeia Hub is a unique corporate experience that has fostered new opportunities for the entire Ciser ecosystem and promoted creative, collaborative, agile changes that add value to our business,” explains Goulart.

Nidec

With annual production of more than 20 million compressors in Brazil, Nidec Global Appliance has a team of 250 engineers and 16 laboratories with state-of-the-art equipment and facilities. One of the latest launches, which earned recognition in the award, was the compressor of the VESH model.

“This recognition is the result of a culture of innovation that not only includes constant investments in the development of new products, but is also supported by a management that promotes the continuous improvement of processes and the collaboration of all in the search for better results”, evaluates Guilherme Almeida, Deputy President of Nidec Global Appliance.

tupy

Tupy has invested in several disruptive projects in recent years, such as ShiftT, the Company’s startup accelerator. In addition, investments in R&D in research on recycling batteries, hydrogen and others, in partnership with institutions such as USP and Senai; and the Open Innovation Portal are other movements.

“The recognition is an important indication that the market perceives the company’s movement to intensify its presence in the innovation ecosystem. Since the 70s, Tupy has been working in partnership with universities and is a reference in its segment”, says Daniel Moraes, Head of Innovation and Digital Transformation at Tupy.

The top ten…

Weg, from Jaraguá do Sul, was in fourth place. Last year, it was in second place. In all eight editions of the award, the company was among the top 10. Research to use 5G technology in automation processes was one of Weg’s highlights.

For Rodrigo Fumo Fernandes, WEG’s Global Director of Technological Innovation, in addition to large investments, it is necessary to maintain a culture of challenges and people who seek the differential in the company.

“Innovation is directly related to restlessness, that is, the constant search for improvement, competitiveness and growth. In this way, to promote innovation it is necessary to have people within the corporation who are restless, curious, who challenge the status quo on a daily basis and who are intrapreneurs”, emphasizes the director.

Another company from Jaraguá do Sul that stood out in the survey was Duas Rodas. For the seventh consecutive year, the company, home of flavors and solutions for the food and beverage industries in Brazil, is recognized by the Valor Inovação Brasil 2022 Award. The company is in the top 5 of the ranking (by sector) of food, beverage companies and most innovative ingredients in the country. In the overall ranking, it was ranked 76th.

“Being part of this award for seven consecutive years is a recognition of the company’s consolidated innovation process. We have innovation as the main driver of competitiveness and expansion of our business, based on a strategic plan that, in a synergistic way, covers new products, processes, technologies and business models”, emphasizes president Leonardo Fausto Zipf.