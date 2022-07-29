Shakhtar disagrees with new contract and asks for Vitão’s return

Shakhtar Donetsk requested the immediate return of defender Vitão, who currently defends Internacional. According to the Ukrainian club, the extension of his loan in Porto Alegre, which took place in June, is irregular. The Rio Grande do Sul team is aware of the issue, but understands that there is no flaw in its new contract.

The 22-year-old defender had a contract with the Rio Grande do Sul club until the end of June, when he extended the period in Porto Alegre supported by a FIFA ruling that authorized players with contracts in teams from Ukraine and Russia to remain on suspended contracts due to the war.

The Ukrainian club, owner of the athlete’s rights, understands that the extension of the loan was irregular, since Vitão would not have tried to negotiate his stay in Europe until the date defined as the limit in the bond. The attempt to negotiate would be an imposition to suspend the contract. Once his contract was not suspended, he could not have extended his loan with Inter.

The information was released by GE and confirmed by UOL Sport.

Internacional will not comment on the matter. The club is aware of Shakhtar’s claim, but says it’s calm because it did everything within FIFA’s rules and in the expansion of the player’s contract.

Wanted by the report UOL Sport, the player’s staff did not manifest until the closing of this report.

Inter holder, Vitão has 17 games and one goal this season.