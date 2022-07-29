Shakira has an 8-year prison sentence from the Spanish Public Ministry

The Spanish Public Ministry asked for 8 years and 2 months in prison for Shakira, accused by the agency of crimes against the Public Treasury. The information is from the Spanish newspaper “El Confidencial”.

Spanish tax authorities demanded around 14.5 million euros when they found evidence that, in 2012, the singer was already residing in Spain and was required to pay taxes in the country, but allegedly hid the income through a scheme based on tax havens. .

The artist has already paid these 14.5 million euros and another 3 million in interest, which does not prevent her from being tried for alleged tax fraud between 2012 and 2014.

The case dates back to 2017, when an investigation by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICJ), revealed that she lived in Spain with her then-husband, the footballer Gerard Piqué, from Barcelona, ​​and his two sons, but was allegedly domiciled in the tax haven of the Bahamas.

Last month, the artist announced the separation from the player, with whom she has been for the last 12 years.

On Wednesday, the Colombian woman rejected a deal offered by the Public Ministry that would prevent her from being tried for four alleged crimes against tax authorities and decided to go to trial, as she was “fully confident” of her innocence.

The artist’s communication agency reported that her legal team spoke with the Barcelona Public Ministry to reach an agreement that would reduce the sentence that could be imposed, but the singer herself decided to reject the latest offer.

In a statement, Shakira said she chose “to leave the matter in the hands of the law, with peace of mind and confidence that justice will prove right” to her.

Although the prosecution and defense have not reached an agreement, this could still happen until the day of the trial.

Shakira’s will has always been to move forward with the criminal process, without settling for a reduction in her sentence, as the statement says.

For the singer, the case “represents a total violation” of her rights, as she has always had “impeccable conduct, as a person and as a taxpayer, and a total willingness to resolve any differences from the beginning, even before the criminal proceedings.” .

“Even disagreeing” with the opinion of her legal team on the alleged tax fraud, the artist returned 17.2 million euros (equivalent to R$91 million) to the Spanish Revenue – referring to the amount allegedly defrauded, plus interest – and “during many years there was no outstanding debt”.

Shakira said that “never”, in any other country, has she encountered “such an unreasonable and ferocious persecution”, “nor such an obvious use of media and reputation pressure as a collection mechanism”.

The ICIJ investigation also alleged that the singer managed around €31.6 million in royalties from her songs in two tax-advantaged countries, Malta and Luxembourg.

The singer’s lawyers explained that she had lived in the Bahamas since 2004, but in the following years she had to travel “non-stop” and that until 2015 her presence in Spain did not exceed the period that required her to pay taxes.

The defense also claimed that the management of these millions of people had been carried out since 2007 through a Maltese company that “fulfills all legal requirements”.

With information from EFE