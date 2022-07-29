This Thursday (28), Adriane Bonatothe girlfriend of Claudia Rodrigues, opened the game about the health status of the actress, who suffers from multiple sclerosis. According to the businesswoman, the artist passed a battery of tests. The results left doctors quite surprised.

According to experts from Claudia Rodriguesthe multiple sclerosis condition would be under control. “Four months ago, at the check-up done, Claudinha’s doctor even cried. He said he was sending her picture to conferences to validate the analyzes with other doctors”said Adriane Bonatoin an interview with the newspaper ‘Extra’.

The actress’ girlfriend continued to explain the actress’ affair. “Multiple sclerosis is a disease that is said to have no cure, but ‘my little one’ is proving otherwise”said. Adriane still celebrated the evolution in the frame: “She is living proof that it is possible. This is medicine, faith, love, the will to want to live”.

Finally, the businesswoman commented on the treatment based on cannabidiol and explained that the actress has become an example of drug use. “THE Claudia has been a guinea pig for several drugs. She is registered with Anvisa, is authorized to carry cannabidiol because it is part of her treatment. And that doesn’t mean recreational use of marijuana, or that she got it from a dealer. That’s not it. It’s a medicinal use, it’s made in the laboratory”finished.