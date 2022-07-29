‘She said she hadn’t seen the light of day for 17 years’, says captain who rescued woman and young people held in private prison

The barbaric case of a mother and two children kept in private prison for 17 years in Guaratiba, in the West Zone of Rio, shocked the population. Neighbors sadly reported the state in which they saw the victims being rescued by the police this Thursday (26). Until the end of last night, the health status of the woman and the two young people, aged 19 and 22, was malnourished and severely dehydrated. Upon leaving the house and seeing the sun for the first time in almost twenty years, the woman reported pain in her eyes to the police.

Police car at the door of the house where mother and children were found incarcerated for 17 years Photo: Disclosure

“She said she hadn’t seen the light of day in 17 years, it was the first time in all that time, she said she felt pain from the sunlight. We offered water, I asked if she had eaten anything and if she wanted to eat, she said no. He said “no, no, no, I can’t eat, he doesn’t let us eat without his permission” — says Captain William Oliveira, head of the operational sector of the 27th BPM (Santa Cruz), who tried to reassure the woman by informing that the The man was already in prison and that they could feed themselves without any problems: – I explained that she and the children were free now and that the man had been arrested, but still, she insisted and didn’t eat anything – he said.

The house where the victims were kept had no basic housing infrastructure. The property had no cement cladding. Inside, he was just in the plaster. The floor was beaten concrete. There was no running water or a water tank, just a few pet bottles with whitish liquid. In one room, there were two dirty mattresses and no sheets.

Bed found in the house where mother and children were kept in private prison for 17 years, in the West Zone of Rio Photo: Disclosure

— The place was damp, there was no air circulation, the windows were always padlocked and wooden sidings. There was also a strong stench, the place didn’t get the sun — reports the captain.

According to him, the couple’s two children, a 19-year-old boy and a 22-year-old girl, looked like children and did not speak. Before they were rescued, they were tied up and dirty. Only the mother could speak.

— The two young men were agitated. They babbled and struggled a lot. The situation is far from reality. Difficult to understand. We received an anonymous tip that a family was being held in false imprisonment. When the garrison entered the house, they found two young men tied by the feet and dirty. There was even feces in the place. Initially, we thought they were children, such was the level of malnutrition of the girl and boy – described Captain William.

He also says that the criminal told the police that he did nothing wrong:

“He told us the children were mentally ill and needed to be locked up. When we spoke to the lady, she told us that she and her children had not left the house for 17 years. Probably, they were always being attacked, but that will be the Civil Police who will find out. The atmosphere in the house is horrible. A simple property, almost without furniture, dirty and smelly. People who already think they’ve seen everything in this life, never imagine there’s anything so scary! commented the captain.

Kitchen of the house where people were kept in private prison in the West Zone of Rio Photo: Reproduction

The Mobile Emergency Care Service (SAMU) was triggered and the victims were rescued to the Rocha Faria Municipal Hospital. Mother and children are suffering from dehydration and severe malnutrition, according to the Rio Municipal Health Department this Thursday (28), and are receiving the necessary clinical care, in addition to being monitored by social and mental health services.

The man who committed the crime is between 45 and 50 years old. Some neighbors reported that he left early, locked the family inside and returned at dusk. According to the Police Station for Assistance to Women (Deam) in Campo Grande, the author was booked in flagrante delicto for crimes of torture, false imprisonment and ill-treatment. The investigation is ongoing.