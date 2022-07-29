Six games announced for Xbox Game Pass at Annapurna Showcase 2022

Today’s Annapurna Showcase was a little under the radar, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t big news for Xbox gamers. As is now the norm, more six titles were revealed as the next releases of Game Passs (one being an update of new generation).

So here’s a little bit about each of Annapurna Interactive’s new additions to Xbox Game Pass:

Bounty Star (to be determined)

Bounty Star is a 3D Over-the-Shoulder Action Game Released on Game Pass on Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One, as well as on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and Steam. The game was developed by DINOGOD and combines mechanical combat and customization with farming and base building. Play as a broken but powerful ex-soldier named Clementine McKinney, a war veteran, talented fighter and expert mech pilot.

Flock (to be defined)

Flock is a multiplayer co-op game by Hollow Ponds and Richard Hogg, who previously worked together on Hohokum and I Am Dead. Flock is about the joy of flying and collecting adorable flying creatures with your friends. Released in Game Pass on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One, as well as PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and Steam, players will soar through beautiful landscapes and look for rare and elusive creatures to add to their herd.

MAQUETTE (to be defined)

MAQUETTE is a first-person recursive puzzle game that takes you into a world where every building, plant, and object is both tiny and incredibly huge.

Solar Ash (TBD)

From the creators of the award-winning Hyper Light Drifter comes the high-speed, gravity world of Solar Ash.

Thirsty Suitors (TBD 2023)

From Outerloop Games comes Thirsty Suitors, a game about culture, relationships, family pressures and how to express yourself. Thirsty Suitors will launch on Game Pass on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, as well as Steam, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch in 2023.

What Remains Of Edith Finch for Xbox Series X|S (July 28, 2022)

What Remains of Edith Finch is a collection of short stories about a cursed family in Washington state, brought to you by Giant Sparrow, the studio behind the surreal first-person painting game The Unfinished Swan.

Do any of these upcoming additions to Game Pass stand out? Let us know which one you’re playing below!