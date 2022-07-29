Smallpox of the monkeys: Health of the DF creates a special committee to deal with the disease; 40 suspected cases are investigated | Federal District

The Health Department of the Federal District (SES-DF) announced, this Friday (29), the creation of the Operating Committee on Emergencies (COE) Monkeypox . The measure brings together a specific group of servants to act in the fight against smallpox of the monkeys.

The capital already has 16 confirmed cases of the disease and another 40 are under investigation. Community transmission was also confirmed in the DF. That is, it is not possible to trace the origin of the infection and the virus is already circulating among people, regardless of travel abroad.

MONKEY POX: Why do the cases keep increasing?

Currently, the diagnosis of monkeypox takes longer, because the samples are sent for analysis at the Instituto Adolfo Lutz, in São Paulo. However, according to the SES-DF, this Monday (1st), the diagnoses begin to be made at the Central Laboratory of the DF (Lacen-DF).

According to the ministry, the laboratory will be the first in the country, besides Adolfo Lutz, to start this testing. “The Lacen-DF teams are already in initial tests to detect the virus, with the capacity to perform up to 96 exams per week”, he says, in a note.

“We believe that, with this, we will be able to advance in at least a week the conclusive results”, explains the chairman of the committee and director of Epidemiological Surveillance at SES-DF, Fabiano dos Anjos.

The folder also states that “the local government is working on improving the contingency plan, which also defines the allocation of beds for more serious cases at the Regional Hospital of Asa Norte (Hran)”.

Monkey pox: what you need to know

The Health Department issued a technical note to professionals from the public and private networks of the Federal District, with guidelines for the treatment and management of the disease. According to the statement, Patients with suspected monkeypox should be kept in separate areas until treated.

They also need to wear a mask from the moment they are identified at triage. The material collected from the patient is sent for analysis by the Central Laboratory (Lacen).

The orientation is that, if the person is “in good general condition”, there is no need for hospitalization. Patients must be self-isolating at home.

What is monkeypox?

Monkeypox is a rare viral disease transmitted by close contact with an infected person. The most common initial symptoms are:

Fever

Headache

Muscle aches

Back pain

Swollen nodes (lymph nodes)

Chills

Exhaustion

Transmission can occur in the following ways:

By contact with the virus: with an infected animal, person or materials, including through animal bites and scratches, handling wild game, or the use of products made from infected animals. It is not yet known which animal carries the virus in the wild, although African rodents are suspected of playing a role in transmitting smallpox to people.

with an infected animal, person or materials, including through animal bites and scratches, handling wild game, or the use of products made from infected animals. It is not yet known which animal carries the virus in the wild, although African rodents are suspected of playing a role in transmitting smallpox to people. From person to person: by direct contact with bodily fluids such as blood and pus, respiratory secretions or wounds from an infected person, during intimate contact – including during sex – and when kissing, hugging or touching parts of the body with wounds caused by the disease. It is not yet known whether monkeypox can be spread through semen or vaginal fluids.

by direct contact with bodily fluids such as blood and pus, respiratory secretions or wounds from an infected person, during intimate contact – including during sex – and when kissing, hugging or touching parts of the body with wounds caused by the disease. It is not yet known whether monkeypox can be spread through semen or vaginal fluids. by contaminated materials who have touched bodily fluids or wounds, such as clothing or sheets;

who have touched bodily fluids or wounds, such as clothing or sheets; From mother to fetus through the placenta;

through the placenta; From mother to baby during or after childbirth, by skin-to-skin contact;

during or after childbirth, by skin-to-skin contact; Ulcers, injuries or wounds in the mouth can also be infectious, which means the virus can spread through saliva.