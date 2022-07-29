Sonia Abrão criticizes Patrícia Poeta’s attitude towards Ana Maria Braga: “Inelegant”

This Thursday (28), Sonia Abram used his traditional picture of the “fridge” in “A Tarde é Sua” to once again criticize presenter Patrícia Poeta, who commands the “Meeting” replacing Fátima Bernardes. With her characteristic way, the journalist made it clear that she didn’t like Patricia’s attitude towards her station companion, Ana Maria Braga.

In case, Patrícia used social media to celebrate the ratings higher than the “Encounter” has recently achieved. Sonia interpreted the post as an indirect to Ana Maria, who the day before got 0.1 percentage point less. So, the journalist decided to go on the attack and said that the presenter of “Encontro” was “singing advantage”.

“Patricia [Poeta] you go to the fridge, because I think that kind of thing is really ugly. Deep down, we are all colleagues and this kind of attitude, if it had to be taken, would be from Globo. Let your broadcaster do the advertising, place the ad, make the callthat’s from the broadcaster,” Sonia said.

“clumsy”

Then, she argued: “Now as a colleague, glued, neighbors, one asks for sugar to the other, at least that was the initial proposal, when Patrícia invaded Ana’s studio, and they kissed, hugged, exchanged flowers, that thing all. And now a day that wins by 0.1, which can be considered and is considered a technical drawshe comes and does such a thing”.

Finally, Sonia Abrão took the opportunity to leave a warning for Patrícia Poetawho has been heavily criticized in front of the attraction: “Ungraceful with the house and extremely ungraceful with the colleague, with the neighbor. So I thought it was ugly, it went to the fridge, Patrícia Poeta in the fridge. It’s not cool,” said the journalist.