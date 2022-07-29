Sorocaba confirms second case of monkeypox

The State Health Department confirmed yesterday afternoon (28), the second case of monkeypox in Sorocaba. In all, there are already 818 infections in Brazil with the virus. All patients are followed up by epidemiological surveillance and show a good evolution of the disease. The death rate of monkeypox, also known as monkeypox, ranges between 3% and 6%, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

The City of Sorocaba, through the Municipal Health Department (SES), reported that the second infected patient is a 25-year-old man. He traveled to the capital of São Paulo approximately a month ago, is well and is in isolation at home to prevent other people from being contaminated. The folder also reported that the boy is being monitored by the Epidemiological Surveillance, as well as people who had direct contact with the contaminated.

On Wednesday (27), the city recorded the first case of monkeypox. The patient is a 28-year-old man, who also made a trip to the city of São Paulo on the 9th of this month. He is also doing well and is in isolation at home. The first signs of the disease appear until the 5th day of contact and can be fever, headache, muscle and back pain, swollen lymph nodes, chills or tiredness.

One to three days after the onset of symptoms, people develop skin lesions, usually on the mouth, palms, soles of the feet, chest, face, and/or genital areas. Symptoms can last from two to four weeks, and the most severe cases can appear in children.

Prevention

The infectious disease doctor, Marina Jabur, from Unimed Sorocaba, explains that the best way to avoid contagion is not to have intimate or sexual contact with people who have skin lesions. In addition, the use of mask in public places should also be done to protect droplets and saliva.

Kissing and hugging people suspected of being infected with monkeypox must be avoided. Hand hygiene should be done frequently and personal objects – such as bedding, towels, cutlery and cups – should also not be shared.

“For prevention, close contact with the sick person should be avoided until all wounds have healed, as well as with any material that has been used by the infected person. It is also important to wash your hands, washing them with soap and water or using gel alcohol”, highlighted the doctor. (Wilma Antunes)