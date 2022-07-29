Soy opens on Friday with appreciation and prepares for the biggest weekly high…

Hot, dry U.S. weather forecasts add to supply concerns

The Chicago Stock Exchange (CBOT) opens on Friday (29) with international soybean futures prices operating once again on the positive side of the table with bullish fluctuations around 09:11 (Brasilia time).

The August/22 maturity was quoted at US$ 16.44, with an appreciation of 34.75 points, the September/22 was worth US$ 14.87, with an increase of 30.00 points, the November/22 was traded at US$ 14, 65 with an increase of 24.75 points and January/23 had a value of US$ 14.71 with a gain of 23.75 points.

Chicago soybeans rose on Friday, as the market geared up for its biggest weekly high since 2004, with forecasts of hot, dry weather in the Midwest adding to concerns about offer.

“The market here is primarily focused on US climate concerns,” said Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural strategy at the Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

In the view of the market analyst at Brandalizze Consulting, Vlamir Brandalizze, it is the weather conditions in the United States, which are not favorable for the development of North American crops, that are sustaining these increases.

Last Monday, the USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) reduced the index of good or excellent crops from 61% to 59% and Brandalizze believes that there may be a further reduction to 56% as early as next Monday (01). ).