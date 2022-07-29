SP Procon notifies Ucconx organizers; event to explain cancellation of Millie Bobby Brown and George Takei | Sao Paulo

Procon of São Paulo notified this Thursday (28) the company MW Promoções e Eventos – Ucconx asking for clarification on the cancellation of the participation of actors in the event.

Ucconx is a pop culture fair that takes place until Sunday (31) at Anhembi, in São Paulo. The organizers announced this Wednesday (27) the cancellation of the participation of Millie Bobby Brown (“Stranger Things”), and George Takei (“Star Trek”).

Initially, the event stated on social media that both were with Covid and could not come to Brazil. Shortly after, the warning was erased.

O Procon determined that the company must inform, until August 5, “how many tickets were sold and for what reasons the event with the actors was cancelled”.. The entity also requested evidence of when the organizers became aware of the impossibility of the actors’ participation.

In the notification, Procon cited the report by g1 with complaints from event customers dissatisfied with the cancellations.

“It should also explain how consumers who purchased tickets were informed of the cancellation; which policy was adopted for refund requests; which service channels were made available to carry out the request and how they are being disclosed”, said Procon.

In a video published throughout the afternoon by the “Star Trek” fan club Nova Fleet, which would mediate the panel on the series, Takei said that her husband was diagnosed with Covid.

“My husband, Brad, just yesterday tested positive for Covid. He is coughing a lot and feeling very bad, and I can’t leave him here alone,” said the actor. “Luckily, I didn’t get it, it was negative for me. It’s a wonderful miracle.”

At night, the event published that Millie would not come because of “professional commitments” and also because of the “risk of exposure to Covid”, and that he was wrong when he said that she had the disease.

“UcconX’s social media team reports that there was a misunderstanding in the previous statement regarding the actual reason for the actress’ non-attendance, linked to the cancellation of another artist.”

The new announcements reaffirm that tickets for events related to the actors have been transferred to other attractions, but that the public can request a refund.

Who would see Millie was transferred to Dacre Montgomery, who also appeared in “Stranger Things”. Takei’s tickets were passed to Vampire Diaries actor Ian Somerhalder.

“To request more ticket refunds and more information, UcconX makes available the e-mail [email protected]”, says the press release.

On social media, fans complain about the disorganization and lack of information about the cancellation. The event’s official website is outdated and still shows Millie Bobby Brown and George Takei as attractions.