Spanish prosecutors demand 8 years in prison for Shakira for tax fraud







Shakira Photo: Playback/Instagram/@shakira

The Barcelona Public Ministry has asked for more than eight years in prison, as well as a fine of around 24 million euros (approximately R$126.5 million) for Colombian singer Shakira. She is accused of defrauding 14.5 million euros (about R$76.4 million) from the Spanish Treasury between 2012 and 2014.

The sentence was presented this Friday, 29, two days after the singer rejected the agreement of the Spanish Public Ministry. Shakira says she is innocent and willing to go to trial. It is now up to the Barcelona Court to decide whether to open the trial.

The Public Ministry accuses Shakira of having used a “corporate structure” to avoid paying taxes in Spain in 2012, 2013 and 2014, despite having spent more than 183 days a year in the country, a time stipulated by law that sets up residence.

According to the complaint, the singer had been living in Spain since at least fiscal 2012, shortly after her relationship with FC Barcelona player Gerard Piqué became public, but maintained her tax residency in the Bahamas until 2015, considered a tax haven. . The couple, who have two children, announced their separation in June this year.

The Colombian pop star’s defense, however, says she only moved to Spain in 2015, fulfilling all her tax obligations since then. “With the full conviction of her innocence (…) Shakira does not accept an agreement” with the Public Ministry and “decides to proceed” with the process, announced her legal representatives, who were confident that “justice will prove that she is certain”.

Shakira also alleges that she paid 17.2 million euros (17.4 million dollars) that the Treasury claimed and, therefore, considers that “there is no outstanding debt with the Treasury”.

The artist has always stated that she acted following the precise criteria and recommendations of her advisors.

Legal process started in 2019

The star was declared a defendant in this case in June 2019 before a court on the outskirts of Barcelona. Last May, a Barcelona court rejected an appeal filed by Shakira’s defense, which asked for the investigation to be closed.

Shakira appeared in the so-called Pandora Papers, an extensive investigation of millions of leaked documents published in 2021 by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, which accused hundreds of personalities of having resorted to tax havens, mainly to evade the Treasury. (*With information from international agencies)