Tesla on Autopilot kills motorcyclist in the United States

the driver of a Tesla killed a motorcyclist while using the “Automatic pilot” Of car. According to the Utah Department of Public Safety, the four-wheeled vehicle crashed into the back of the victim’s motorcycle, knocking the rider to the ground and killing him instantly.

The Tesla driver remained at the scene after the accident, according to local authorities, and said he did not see the motorcyclist. Looking more broadly, Tesla is at the top of the US government list when we talk about vehicle accidents using active driver assistance features. In theory, these technologies should make driving safer.

Image credit: Bloomberg /Getty Images /Exam.Source: Bloomberg/Getty Images

And that’s just the latest accident involving Tesla’s Autopilot technology. Federal investigators from National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) already has a considerable number of occurrences involving cars from Elon Musk’s company. In the list of Special Accident Investigations (SCI) registered until July 26, there were 48 accidents – and 39 of them involved Tesla vehicles. Nineteen people, including drivers, passengers and pedestrians, died on these occasions.

In addition to the SCI program, NHTSA is also investigating 16 accidents in which Tesla owners were using Autopilot and collided with emergency vehicles, resulting in 15 injuries and one death. From July 20, 2021 to May 21, 2022, there were 273 accidents involving Tesla vehicles using Autopilot, according to the government agency.