“That day I didn’t sleep”; second composer and personal friend, Ayrton Senna asked Xuxa to marry him on the day of his death

During participation in ‘Talking Parrot’ podcastcommanded by Sérgio Mallandro and Renato RabeloO composer Michael Sullivanthat was personal friend of the ex-couple, Ayrton Senna and Xuxa Meneghelrevealed intimate details about the day of the tragedy that took his life of the Formula 1 driver, during a competition in 1994.

According to the composer, Ayrton Senna and Xuxa Meneghel spoke by phone on the day of his death. Recalling the events that took place 28 years ago, Sullivan said: “Ayrton Senna called Xuxa that day, at dawn. Then he spoke to me. Sometimes, when he spoke to her on the phone, he called me asking ‘Is Negão there?’. He spoke to me very quickly and it took about 40 minutes or more with her”he recalled.

O ex-couple’s personal friend continued reliving in detail the day of the death of Ayrton Sennaand stated that during the call, Xuxa and Ayrton Senna got the decision right to go up to the altar. “After hanging up, Xuxa said: ‘I decided that when he comes back [da Itália], we are going to get married’. That day, it was just me, her, coach Jorge Gordo and a visitor, Mercedes Sosa, who was in Brazil. But then she said, ‘Today, I can’t sing’ and canceled the recording.”said Sullivan.

who also remembered having watched Senna’s last race and the moments of the news of his friend’s death. According to him, that day Xuxa tried to convince the pilot not to competebut Senna did not accept the request. “That day I didn’t sleep. I stayed up to watch the race. When the accident happened and the news of death came out, I called Marlene [Mattos, diretora e na época empresária de Xuxa]. She was stalling to wake up Xuxa, thinking about what she was going to say. I only spoke to her in the afternoon”said.