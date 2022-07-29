The 29-year-old son of Paula Thomaz and Guilherme de Pádua lives in Rio close to his mother and was adopted by his stepfather.

Paula Thomaz was four months pregnant when, alongside Guilherme de Pádua, she murdered actress Daniella Perez on December 28, 1992. Her son, named Felipe, was born five months later, at the end of May 1993. To this day, almost 30 years after the crime, little is known about his whereabouts.

Felipe was raised by his mother, who was serving time at Polinter, in Campo Grande, in the West Zone of Rio, until he was 1 year and 8 months old. Paula Thomaz only returned to live with her son when she left prison on parole, in November 1999, after spending six years in prison.

Currently, Felipe, 29, lives in Rio, on a famous street in the Ipanema neighborhood, in the South Zone of Rio, very close to his mother, who lives in Copacabana. In 2016, he opened an internet services company with another partner, in the city center, which lasted until 2019. Before, the boy came to live in two cities in Bahia, one of them Salvador, where some of his family members live.

While still pregnant, Paula Thomaz exchanges caresses with Guilherme de Pádua at the Second Jury Court, in March 1993 Photo: Cezar Loureio / Agência O Globo

With no contact with his father, Guilherme de Pádua, who has returned to Minas Gerais since he was freed, Felipe was adopted by his stepfather, lawyer Sérgio Ricardo. Paula Thomaz’s husband and father of two other children of the former inmate entered the 5th Family Court, in Rio, with an application for adoption when he was still a child. Today, Felipe uses the surname of his mother and stepfather.

