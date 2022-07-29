“The father of my child is me”

Actor Thammy Miranda doesn’t even take the insult home and doesn’t shut up in the face of a question that, every now and then, he is forced to listen to. It is not today that he receives criticism about the paternity of his son and, on the afternoon of this Thursday (28), he used his social networks to express all his indignation at the disrespectful question.

Through the Stories of his official Instagram account, the actor, who is also a councilor for the state of São Paulo, spoke to his followers. In addition to showing annoyance, he gave a class on what it really means to be a father, talking about the responsibilities and commitments with a child and recalling the many cases of abandonment that Brazil has registered for its children.

“Many ask themselves ‘who is the father of my child’. My father is me. But if you want so much to judge who is or is not a father, why aren’t you angry with the more than 56 thousand parents who didn’t register their children just this year, in 2022? Not only am I the father of my child, but I raise, give love, respect, education, and so on.”he scored in a series of videos in Stories.

And completed: “Meanwhile, there are many who don’t even assume, which is the minimum, the obligation, or when they do, they don’t participate in education”, he recalled. Thammy is the son of “Queen of Rebolado” Gretchen and married to digital influencer Andressa Ferreira Miranda, with whom he has an heir, 2-year-old little Bento, the result of in vitro fertilization. Recently, the couple informed that they have plans to increase the family.