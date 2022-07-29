‘The League of Superpets’ shows what a superhero’s place is with kids – 7/28/2022

“My son won’t watch the new Batman, it’s too violent.” It was 2008 when a friend sent this one. “The Dark Knight” was hitting theaters, packed with an intense campaign. It was the movie of the year!

But a 10-year-old boy wasn’t going to watch it. He was two years younger than the rating for the adventure. His father, having checked the production beforehand, did not find it suitable. Batman. A comic book superhero. Forbidden to a child.

“The League of Superpets”, an animation set in the DC Comics superhero universe, is not a perfect movie. It lacks a certain narrative stitching for all the parts to make sense. The climax is sometimes too messy. But it is also an adventure that hits theaters to correct an imperfection.

Krypto at the forefront of its league of unlikely heroes Image: Warner

Superheroes are primarily made for children. There is not even a middle ground there. Comic books with costumed vigilantes have, since the end of the 1930s, the children and youth audience as their main target.

This is not to say that comic books can’t be sophisticated, can’t keep up with the natural evolution of society and pop culture. It’s healthy to broaden the scope and create comics that can be enjoyed by a wider audience.

His starting point, however, has always been to bring fun, entertainment and, why not, inspiration, to budding readers. Fantasy is a great tool to reflect the world, to raise relevant themes in a playful environment. It was like that with fairy tales. This is how Superman wears his underwear over his uniform and fights for truth and justice.

Somewhere along the way, however, something got lost. The emergence of more adult stories among the biggest superhero publishers, Marvel and DC, has brought forth a generation of creators reflecting, now with the power of the pen, their own experiences. “Watchmen” and “The Dark Knight” deconstructed superheroes, which became less innocent and more intense.

Which is great, and it helped to spread fantastic characters beyond their bubble. It’s no problem to write Spider-Man in a denser text. In the 1960s he had stories built around the aftermath of the Vietnam War and his best friend’s drug use. It was the reflection of the real world through a playful prism. The same story brought a different perception in adults and children. Which only attests to its quality.

Since superheroes took over pop culture, however, this dialogue has become a one-way street. The most grumpy comic book fans, usually a group with full teeth, insist that a comic book movie is only good when it’s dark, violent, “realistic”. If Batman swears, it’s glory!

Lois, Clark… and Krypto: A jealousy (and identity) crisis rocks ‘The League of Superpets’ Image: Warner

What was forgotten was balance. I was a teenager when I saw Tim Burton’s “Batman” in the movies, a movie sold as an adventure for kids and a gothic allegory for older people. Everyone liked it, no one complained. “Batman” has become a phenomenon.

Marvel, Spider-Man ahead, understands that this balance is key to oxygenating its audience. Even though the same bitches complain that “Ms. Marvel” doesn’t “bring anything to them” for having a teenage protagonist, it was precisely the teenage girls who saw themselves as the heroine Kamala Kahn.

The competition, in turn, was trapped in a loop “dark and violent”, powered by its own artists. Zack Snyder brought, especially in “Batman v. Superman”, a barren world, without color or imagination, a crooked vision of what would be superheroes. “Joker” emerged as a thriller psychological condition that makes the sociopath a victim, the protagonist of his own story. Miss Cesar Romero…

Lulu is the dangerous guinea pig who wants to conquer the world Image: Warner

“The League of Superpets” is an absolutely necessary course correction. The Justice League, with Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman and co., gets its most fun and exciting film version here. But the show is really for the animals.

In particular Krypto, the superdog, sent to Earth on the same rocket that saved baby Kal-El from his doomed world. The opening sequence, rocked by the chords of John Williams’ score for “Superman” from 1978, tells in a few minutes everything we need to know about the hero. It thrills without making an effort.

The action then cuts to the present, when Krypto faces the dilemma of seeing its owner, Superman, increasingly involved with reporter Lois Lane. He believes he will be left out, becomes sad and confused. So distracted in his self-pity that he doesn’t notice when the Super is attacked.

Dark and violent: Ace and Batman could headline a sequel! Image: Warner

As “Superpets” is a comedy, the attack does not come from Lex Luthor, but from Lulu, a guinea pig who, thanks to orange kryptonite, gains superpowers. Willing to conquer the world, she finds in other animals bathed in radiation, now super powerful and led by Krypto, the only ones capable of stopping her.

The plot runs through each movie convention for the tomboy. It’s fast-paced and fun, but has pertinent themes of friendship and companionship, and a clear moral compass. There is a “lesson” to be learned, with Krypto finally understanding his role and embracing his full potential as a hero. He is very cute, harmless and fun.

I don’t think at all that superhero movies have to be made just for kids. Much less targeting adults only. The panorama of this “genre” has long been tangled up in the palate of very big fans, many forgetting that they were once children.

The name of the game therefore needs to be “balance”. No grown man in a Justice League shirt needs to cry, his dose of pretend violence seems to be guaranteed with “Black Adam”. On the same wave, the second “Shazam!” arrives with a mission to make the world lighter. There’s for everyone. “The League of Superpets” shows that embracing all audiences isn’t just a good marketing plan: it’s the right thing to do.