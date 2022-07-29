Monique Mello – 16:38 | updated on 07/28/2022 18:12



Evandro Cini and Alexandre Borges Photo: Reproduction/CNN Brasil

CNN journalist Evandro Cini found an opportunity to be a soldier when he heard his colleague, commentator Alexandre Borges, speak the word “denigrate”, classified as racist these days.

During the live broadcast of the program CNN Expressas soon as Borges concluded his comment, the anchor caught the commentator’s attention.

– You used the term denigrate, which is not usual these days. This is important to point out. We have to cut that word out, as it represents something negative, aimed at the black population. We have to cut it to have an increasingly respectful dialogue and speech – pointed out Cini.

Alexandre Borges was visibly embarrassed, but did not argue.

On Evandro Cini’s Instagram profile, netizens criticized the journalist’s attitude.

– What a generation of professionals without personality, sad – criticized an internet user.

– This sky is very clear, it will not denigrate him – mocked another in a photo in which Cini is under the open sky.

– Did you study to denigrate the reputation of professionals in your field? – fired another netizen.

In the definition of the Michaelis dictionary, the verb to denigrate means “to stay or to make dark, or to tarnish one’s reputation”. Denigrate comes from Latin denigrate, a word that in its origin did not refer to skin color at all. However, the word came to be considered racist for attributing a negative character to something that is black.

The episode takes place two months after Marcelo Cosme, anchor of Globo News, did the same with Carolina Cimenti, who also used the word. Cosimo scolded Cimenti, who promptly apologized.

