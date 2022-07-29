“The values ​​offered by Santos…”; Rueda wins behind the scenes and just one requirement to close ‘offensive’ signing

Santos’ board even held consultations for the Colombian Juan Quinterowhich is in River Plate, from Argentina, but the negotiations did not advance. In view of this, Peixe is looking to hire the Argentine Franco Cristaldo25 years old, from Huracán. Gustavo Mendelovichvice president of the Argentine club, confirmed that there is a negotiation in progress, leaving the player closer to the Vila Belmiro. According to information on the portal ‘The Tribune‘.

“The values ​​offered by Santos are close to what we want for the player. However, the form of payment is still far from what we consider fair”, highlighted the leader. The publication also highlighted that the executive offered the payments in six installments. But, Huracan wants fewer installments, since franc is one of the main players on the team.

The attacking midfielder was revealed in the youth categories of Boca Juniorswith spells in Spanish football on loan, where he played for Elche and Rayo Vallecano. In 2016, Franco returned to Boca and was loaned again, but now he has played for Defense and Justice. Already in 2018 and 2020 he played for San Martin and Cordoba Center.

In the current season, Franco Cristaldo, has played 25 matches, where he scored seven goals and provided seven assists. O saints is in ninth place in the Brazilian championship with 26 points, thirteen less than the leader and six behind the first place in the competition’s relegation zone. The next appointment in the competition is in front of the Fluminense next Monday (1), at 20:00, at Vila Belmiro.