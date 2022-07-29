‘The winds are changing direction in Latin America’, says Ilan Goldfajn

after the International Monetary Fund (IMF) raise the growth projection of the Latin America for this year from 2.5% to 3%, the director of the agency for the Western Hemisphere, Ilan Goldfajn, stated that the trend is for a deceleration from this second half of the year. “The perception is that the winds are changing direction. We will see international conditions tighten, with the United States raising interest rates. This means that the flow of capital into the region slows and the dollar gets stronger.”

The former president of the Central Bank of Brazil said that inflation – the “big problem” in the world today – should take time to fall, but highlights that long-term expectations in the region are not unmoored (far from the targets). Asked about the increase in public spending in the country in recent months, which could pressure inflation even more, Goldfajn only stated that “the fiscal issue must contribute to this moment we are living” and highlighted that the Central Bank is working so that the Brazil faces the “headwinds”.

The economist, who is at the head of the group that monitors the crisis and compliance with Argentina’s fiscal adjustment plan, also said that whenever there is an exchange rate depreciation such as that seen in recent weeks in Argentina, fear grows with the possibility of there is hyperinflation. “There was a combination of external and internal shocks. This generates currency depreciation. Whenever there is a downgrade, these concerns arise.”

Ilan Goldfajn, IMF Director for the Western Hemisphere Photograph: Marcelo Pereira/Fotoka/Credit Suisse

Check out excerpts from the interview below.

Despite the global financial deterioration, the IMF has a better forecast of economic growth for the region now, at 3%, than in January, when it was 2.4%. What is behind this change?

We see that the economic recovery of 2021, which was strong in the region, continued into the first half of 2022. We have countries where tourism has returned. We have countries that depend on global forces, and the US and other countries have continued to grow. We had a period, in the first half, when commodities were higher. That also contributed. Now, we have to separate the trend at the beginning of the year and what we see going forward. The perception is that the winds are changing direction. We will see international conditions tighten, with the United States raising interest rates. This means that the flow of capital to the region slows and that the dollar gets stronger. We have a growth revision for the US to 1% in 2023 (previously, the projection was 1.7%). This lower US growth, China and Europe also growing less, means that the region should, going forward, have a slowdown. Therefore, there was a review of the growth forecast for next year (of 2.5%) to 2%.

Inflation is an old problem in Latin America and it is under pressure. How difficult will it be for the region to control it? Should we expect political and social instability in the region as a result of inflation?

Inflation is a major global problem, not just in Brazil or the region. You see the high rates of inflation in the US and Europe. Even Japan, which always had the problem of low inflation, is starting to have more inflation. Tightening monetary conditions should lead to a deceleration. In this context, the region, due to its history, has acted relatively faster than the advanced countries. The Fed (Federal Reserve, the US Central Bank) is raising interest rates this year, when most central banks in the region, including Brazil, did so earlier. This does not mean that inflation is resolved. It means that, in terms of credibility, the reaction has taken place. Central Banks are trying to react and there is a perception that, at least in terms of long-term perspectives, they have been relatively successful. We are not seeing expectations completely ungrounded. We see higher expectations now and in the next two or three years. It’s the shock effect. It will take time to get back, but the BCs are reacting. I think that institutionalism in recent years, autonomous central banks, inflation targeting regimes and the idea that inflation is a public good that needs to be taken care of helped – then there was this reaction. Now, monetary and government policy must continue. You have to be very careful, because inflation is still high and uncertain. You have to keep looking to see if monetary policy is right going forward. But the risk of more persistent inflation is a US and European issue as well.

Historically, we see that, at times when the Fed raises interest rates, serious crises occur in countries in the region. Do you see this risk?

Every time there is a tightening of monetary conditions, there is a consequence. The classic consequence is the reversal of capital flows (towards advanced countries), which is already happening. Second, the dollar gets stronger. This leads to a higher internal cost. Domestic interest rates rise, and currencies depreciate, putting pressure on inflation. This combination leads to further monetary tightening within countries. Then the global slowdown ends up also turning into a local slowdown. We are lowering the growth forecast for the region precisely because we see this unfold.

But is there a risk of a serious crisis in any country? Crisis of default or default, for example?

I think that, in these moments, it is always good to be attentive. Markets can be more volatile. It is time to look at the economic and social consequences of the slowdown. You have to look carefully ahead.

How is Brazil in this scenario? There is a global slowdown at the same time that public spending is growing and the election approaches, another factor that generates financial instability.

Brazil fits like other countries in the region. When we raise the projection for this year, Brazil fits that. But the country will also face a more difficult global scenario: higher global interest rates and a stronger dollar, which means greater pressure on the exchange rate, in an environment where growth will likely slow down. Commodities, which were a mitigating factor in the previous shock, may not have that effect now. This creates challenges for Brazil and the region.

How can this fiscal flexibility that the country has had in recent months because of the elections affect 2023?

The fiscal issue has to contribute to this moment we are living. This is not the time to analyze the most internal issue. But domestic policies have to contribute. I see you are doing this. I mentioned monetary policy. I think she is contributing to trying to face these headwinds.

What will be the biggest challenge for the next year in Brazil?

It’s the same global challenge. We are going to have a 2023 with growth in the US and the rest of the world much lower than in 2022. On the other hand, the region could place itself – and I think it is doing so – as part of the solution. If the world is in need of more food and green energy, the region can position itself as a big seller. So I would say that, at the same time that we have a cyclical challenge, which is the challenge of tightening monetary conditions and the deceleration of the global economy, we have opportunities.

How do you see the situation in Argentina today? What would be the way out for the country?

What we saw in the world was an inflationary shock on top of an inflationary shock, but Argentina starts with higher inflation per se. From our point of view, Argentina has a program that has to be implemented, decisions have to be taken in a timely manner to make Argentina economically and socially stable. This will benefit the Argentine population. The moment calls for the implementation of a program that reduces the deficit, which tries to make conditions more stable in the country. It is not a program that solves all problems, but it tries to lead Argentina on a correct path, of stability. Now is the time to implement the program, do what needs to be done.

Do you see a risk of hyperinflation in the country?

There was a combination of external and internal shocks. This generates currency depreciation. Whenever there is a depreciation, these concerns arise.