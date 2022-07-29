There is no time to lose

Monkeypox arrived in Sorocaba. The first positive case for the disease was confirmed yesterday (27) by the State Department of Health (SES). According to the city hall, the patient is a 28-year-old man, who would have made a trip to the city of São Paulo on July 9 this year. He is doing well, is in home isolation and is monitored by Epidemiological Surveillance technicians. Anyone who had contact with the patient will also be evaluated.

The disease has caused concern around the world. Last Saturday (23), the director-general of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said that the current outbreak of monkeypox (monkeypox) has already become a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC). .

According to WHO reports, most of the reported cases were identified through sexual health services or in primary or secondary health facilities, mainly involving men who have sex with men.

This terminology “men who have sex with men”, also called MSM, is a technical classification adopted by the health areas that includes homosexuals, bisexuals and people who do not identify with any of these guidelines.

Since the beginning of the outbreak, doctors and scientists in several countries have sought answers to explain why the virus has managed, for the first time, to spread significantly outside Africa and why it has mainly affected men who have sex with women. men.

For the main director of the WHO in Europe, Hans Kluge, major events and parties have contributed to the spread of the disease around the world. “Based on case reports to date, this outbreak is being transmitted through social networks connected primarily through sexual activity, involving men who have sex with men. Many – but not all – cases report casual or multiple sexual partners, sometimes associated with large events or parties,” said the WHO director.

Even though it is associated, for the time being, with a certain group of people and certain behaviors, monkeypox becomes a risk for the entire population. And some care will have to be taken until more is understood about the disease and how it is spreading.

To prevent it, it is important not to have intimate or sexual contact with people with suspected or confirmed disease; always keep your hands sanitized; do not share bedding, towels, cutlery, glasses or any personal effects. Respiratory droplet transmission is rare and only happens through prolonged personal contact, putting family and healthcare professionals at greater risk.

The first signs appear until the 5th day of contact and can be fever, headache, muscle and back pain, swollen lymph nodes, chills or tiredness. One to three days after the onset of symptoms, people develop skin lesions, usually on the mouth, palms, soles of the feet, chest, face, and/or genital areas. Symptoms can last from two to four weeks. Close contact with the sick person should be avoided until all wounds have healed, as well as with any material that has been used by the infected person.

Monkeypox is yet another challenge placed in the way of society. Although its lethality rate is low, there is always the risk that mutations with more devastating effects will emerge in the process of spreading the disease. We not only have to pay attention, but also demand from health authorities, from all governmental spheres, measures to combat, control and prevent.

For public health doctor Nésio Fernandes, president of the National Council of Health Secretaries (Conass), Brazil needs to adopt three urgent actions to contain smallpox in monkeys. First, recognize that all states are at risk and must already have community transmission of this virus. Second, pay special attention to the isolation criteria for confirmed cases. The third urgent action, in the specialist’s view, is to accelerate the search for vaccines that can protect against the disease.

“We need to understand that Brazil is a point of great movement of people. Having this uncontrolled disease in our country represents a risk not only for us, but for Latin America and the whole world”, said Nésio Fernandes.

The path can be long and will require a lot of care. We have just emerged from a serious pandemic and we cannot let the outbreak of yet another disease interfere with the daily lives of the population. The hope is that the lessons learned during the Covid-19 crisis will serve as a shortcut to solving this new risk that is emerging worldwide.