Thermography leased to Bragança for R$ 1 million is ineffective, says Mastology Society

The Brazilian Society of Mastology (SBM) published a technical-scientific opinion on “Breast Thermography”. This technology was recently acquired by the Municipality of Bragança Paulista with the nomenclature of “Projeto Linda” with the promise of being an “ally in the early detection of breast cancer”.

Although the Municipal Health Department has stated that this technology is “capable of seeing injuries earlier, when battles are potentially simpler”, the understanding of the Brazilian Society of Mastology is that “so far, no studies have been identified on the effectiveness of this technology”. of screening with breast thermography in reducing overall mortality or breast cancer”.

OPINION FROM SBM

Also according to the opinion of the SBM, there has currently been a growing and renewed interest in the method. In 2017, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), in an official opinion, reiterated that thermography should not be used as a substitute for mammography in the screening or early diagnosis of breast cancer.

And, in Brazil, the Ministry of Health does not recommend screening for breast cancer with thermography, either alone or in conjunction with mammography, because so far no studies have been identified on the effectiveness of screening with breast thermography in reducing mortality. general or breast cancer.

SBM also states that no studies have been identified that demonstrate benefits in the incorporation of thermography in the line of breast care.

In the text released by the Communication Department of the Municipality of Bragança, although there is the term “ally” in the early detection of breast cancer, there is no clarification that thermography should not be replaced by mammography. Therefore, it can lead the SUS user to error, thinking that this exam is enough.

BEAUTIFUL PROJECT

The Municipality of Bragança Paulista used the name “Projeto LINDA”, to address the “Breast Thermography”. The devices have already been installed in 4 Health Units (Centro de Saúde Lavapés, ESF Toró, ESF Parque I and ESF Vila Davi) and serve women over 18 years of age.

HOW MUCH IT COST?

Em Pauta had exclusive access to contract No. 103/2022, between the Municipality of Bragança Paulista and the company Termo Health Tecnologia Ltda SA The contract is the result of Administrative Process No. 19.690/2022 and Electronic Auction No. 005/2022 .

The total amount is R$ 1,106,400.00, for a period of 12 months, for the lease of 4 handsets. Of this amount, R$ 148,800.00 is for contracting the software; BRL 921,600.00 for carrying out 23,040 “exams for diagnosing breast lesions” and BRL 36,000.00 for equipment rental.

Thus, each exam will cost the public coffers an average of R$ 48.00. Em Pauta found that in the SUS table, the mammography exam costs R$ 45.00.

The document was signed on July 21 by Mayor Amauri Sodré; by the Municipal Health Secretary, Marina de Fátima Oliveira, and by the company’s representative, Rodrigo Tessitore Victório. The management of the contract is the responsibility of nurse Carina Nogueira Alves.

“THIS SHOULD NOT BE USED AS A BREAST CANCER SCREENING METHOD”, SAYS MASTOLOGIST

Em Pauta interviewed the mastologist Dr. Anastasio Berrettini Junior, member of the scientific committee of the Brazilian Society of Mastology (SBM). He showed his concern with the technique and, mainly, with the women who will use it and with this, they can stop performing the mammography exam.

“To date, we do not have any studies that have compared the effectiveness of thermography with mammography. We know from data from the Brazilian Society of Mastology that it should not yet be used as a screening method for looking for breast cancer,” he said.

“We have mammography, which is considered the gold standard. Mammography has been studied since the 1960s and until today, we do not have these thermography data,” she added.

The mastologist made a point of warning the women about the need for a mammogram. “Women are not advised to abandon their mammogram. Our concern, as a Brazilian Society, is the women who take this exam and find nothing and stop having their mammogram. If she has millimeter cancer, this test grows over the months and that could lead to a problem in the future,” she said.

“If the patient is within the age range for performing the mammogram, if she stops having the mammogram and switches to another exam that does not yet have its proven effectiveness, our fear is that this could harm the patient”, he emphasized.

According to Anastácio, according to the WHO (World Health Organization), a city with 200,000 inhabitants, such as Bragança Paulista, the requirement is for only 1 mammography device to carry out examinations of women in the preferred age group and Bragança has a much larger number.

WHAT AGE GROUP SHOULD HAVE MAMMOGRAPHY?

The recommendation of the Ministry of Health is that women over 50 years of age undergo the examination every two years. On the other hand, Medical Societies, such as the Brazilian Society of Mastology, recommend that it be performed from the age of 40.

BRAGANTINA ASSOCIATION FOR FIGHTING CANCER

Em Pauta also consulted the ABCC (Bragantina Association for the Fight against Cancer), on the controversial subject. The entity is a member of the Municipal Health Council and was introduced to the “Projeto Linda”, of the City Hall.

“We made some observations, but in consultation with Technical Groups that are part of the TJCC-All Together Against Cancer Movement, with some professionals (Mastologists and Oncologists) they presented us with a note from the Brazilian Society of Mastology, which so far have not identified studies on the effectiveness of screening with breast thermography in reducing overall mortality or breast cancer,” says the ABCC.

“No studies have been identified that demonstrate benefits in the incorporation of thermography in the line of breast care. Therefore, the National Mammography Commission (CBR/FEBRASGO/SBM) states that: ‘In agreement with the Ministry of Health, the National Mammography Commission recommends against screening for breast cancer with thermography, either alone or in conjunction with mammography (strong contrary recommendation: the possible harm probably outweighs the possible benefits)’, adds the entity, through a note.

“Given the evidence currently available, the use of thermography as a screening and diagnosis method should be restricted to the research environment”, he concludes.

