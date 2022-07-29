They took my son from me and then killed him, says mother who lost guard

After experiencing an abusive relationship and being separated from her first two children, under the allegation of not being able to protect the children and give them what they needed, Laura Corkill experienced a new trauma, this time having a newborn child. born taken from her arms and taken for adoption, still in the hospital.

In an interview with the BBC, Corkill spoke for the first time about his battle to regain custody of his son, Leiland-James, until he found out that the child was brutally murdered by the adoptive mother, who beat the baby for crying. “They took my son from me and then they killed him.”

According to her, during her pregnancy, she had already been visited by social workers at her home, located in the county of Cumbria, in England, and was assured that her son would not be taken for adoption. However, when giving birth to the child on Christmas 2019, the baby was taken from the nursery by social workers without warning.

Since then, Laura has started a battle to get the right to raise her child and she enlisted the help of the Womens Out West institution. After a while, the biological mother got the right to visit her son and stay with him four times a week, for an hour and a half a day, but always accompanied by a social worker.

Laura Corkill, birth mother, with Leiland-James during visit Image: Personal Archive / Laura Corkill

According to him, she even asked for the time to be extended to two hours, but “they didn’t accept”. In March 2020, as the world began to go into lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, Corkill was unable to visit the baby as the Cumbria foster home closed its doors because of the illness. In August of that same year, the child was given up for adoption to Laura and Scott Castle.

Laura Corkill had a right to meet Leiland-James’ adoptive parents, but whenever the meeting was canceled or postponed, she began to suspect that something was wrong. In January 2021, the child was admitted to a hospital. At the time, the adoptive mother said that Leiland-James had fallen off the sofa, but it was found that, in reality, she had assaulted the child. According to pathologists, the victim suffered “abusive head trauma”.

Upon discovering that the son was in the hospital, Corkill tried to find the child, but the foster home board was slow to inform which unit he had been admitted to. When she finally found out and arrived at the scene, she learned of Leiland-James’ death.

“I said whoever was with him killed him. The surgeon told me: ‘We suspected it and the case went under investigation as soon as Leiland-James went to the hospital,'” the birth mother told the BBC.

Authorities opened an investigation and found messages on Laura Castle’s cell phone in which she admitted to hitting Leiland-James because he was a “devil’s spawn”. In the text message, the adoptive mother said she didn’t like the baby because “he’s such a groaning bag”.

Laura Castle was arrested in May of this year and sentenced to 18 years in prison. Her husband, Scott, was acquitted, as he said in testimony that he was sleeping at the time of the assaults, because he had worked during the night.

Now, the birth mother demands that the Cumbria Council also be held responsible for the death of her son.

“Why did they put him there? Why did it take so long to find out about the abuse? They should have canceled the adoption application. I’ve lost count of how many times I’ve asked for my baby back. It’s like I’ve been wiped off the face of the earth. When he got home, it was in a wooden box,” she said.