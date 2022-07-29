To businessmen, Lula says that the government needs credibility, stability and predictability

In Brasília, the former president visited the headquarters of the National Transport Confederation (CNT) and received from the entity’s management a document with demands from the sector.

From the website Lula.com.br – In a meeting today, in Brasília, with the direction of the National Transport Confederation (CNT), from which he received a document with demands from the sector, former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva stated that Brazil has gone backwards and, in order to do everything it it needs to fix what was undone, the government needs credibility, stability and predictability, words that it considers magical for a public manager.

“First, the people who make up society have to believe what the government is saying. Second, people need to make sure that there is political stability, economic stability and legal stability so that the things discussed can happen. And, you can’t be taken by surprise, every day you wake up, with different news than what was agreed. That’s why I consider these words magic.”

To an audience of businessmen, Lula recalled his government’s projects in the area of ​​transport infrastructure, such as strengthening the naval industry, coastal shipping, railroads and highways. He said that facts such as the halving of car sales since he left the government is a demonstration that the country has gone backwards because someone worked for it.

“Unfortunately, we were not able to make the advances we thought we would make. The shipping industry ended, the railroad moved less than it could, the highways moved less than they should. We are going to have to start as if it were a gas station: The country under new administration”, he said, acknowledging that there are tax obstacles and reflecting that, perhaps, instead of carrying out a complex reform, the solution is to do, point by point, the crucial changes in a model of taxation satisfactory to all.

state as inducer

The former president also stated that his candidacy with Geraldo Alckmin as vice president represents the combination of two of the most beautiful administration experiences in Brazil. “An accumulated experience of 16 years of management in São Paulo, together with the management of a president who was privileged to live the best moment of growth and social inclusion in that country”, he said, adding that the gesture of both is a demonstration that they are not willing to make mistakes or exclude anyone from discussing, designing, and executing what needs to be done.

Lula highlighted the importance of the State acting as a promoter of development and said that Brazil must take advantage of its potential and the fact that it does not have international litigation. “The state has a leading role. I do not defend the entrepreneur state, I defend the inducing state. If we want to make Brazil have the infrastructure it needs, we have to make the money appear, and the money exists. (…). For me, cash is good turned into work, turned into jobs. That’s what we’re going to do. (…) Brazil cannot wait”.

Industry demands

The document delivered by the CNT to Lula and Alckmin has demands in the areas of improving transport infrastructure, solving obstacles to competitiveness, economic and environmental sustainability and legal certainty.

Former governor Geraldo Alckmin stated that the proposals show the importance of organized civil society in entities such as the CNT. “Transport is a strategic sector for national development, which can be a partner of the State in growth and delivered here a true agenda of competitiveness and infrastructure”.

Aloizio Mercadante, president of the Perseu Abramo Foundation and coordinator of the government program, told the entrepreneurs about the preparation of the plan with popular participation. The document received about 15,000 proposals, of which 100 from entities linked to transport. “We are going to call everyone for a dialogue and take it to the president to make the decisions that are compatible. In our 13 years of government, transport was a priority, we tripled the investment. The PAC executed BRL 21 billion a year in logistics and BRL 173 billion for mobility in the period,” he said.

