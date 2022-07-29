Trade unions adhere to the manifesto for democracy; subscriptions exceed 300 thousand

In less than 72 hours, the letter in defense of democracy and the electoral system organized at the USP Law School exceeded 300,000 signatures this Thursday 28th.

The text and initial list of signatures were released on Tuesday 26th. Click here to read the list. Among the signatories are bankers, businessmen, artists, lawyers and members of the Public Ministry. The Prerogatives Group, made up of lawyers and jurists, is one of the organizers.

This Thursday, eight of the largest unions in Brazil joined the manifesto: CUT, Força Sindical, UGT, CTB, NCST, CSB, Public and Central Intersindical of the Working Class.

“The Trade Union Centrals will convene and guide their bases to mobilize and participate in the acts of August 11, the date on which the Letter to Brazilians“, informed the centrals, in a joint note.

The website hosting the subscriptions has already received 2,400 attacks hackersaccording to the director of the Faculty, Celso Campilongo.

The letter defends the polls, constant targets of the unfounded attacks by President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), and states that “our elections with the electronic counting process have served as an example in the world”.

Among the businessmen endorsing the text in defense of democracy are Walter Schalka, president of Suzano; Roberto Setúbal, former president of Banco Itaú; Natália Dias, CEO of Standard Bank; Pedro Moreira Salles, chairman of the board of directors of Itaú Unibanco; Pérsio Arida, former president of BNDES and the Central Bank; and Tarcila Ursini, board member at EB Capital.

The letter gains traction days after Bolsonaro gathered ambassadors in Brasilia to repeat fake news on electronic voting machines and attacking the Electoral Court. Defense Minister General Paulo Sérgio Nogueira de Oliveira was present.

Read the full letter: Bankers-and-businessmen-sign-letter-in-defense-of-democracy (1)