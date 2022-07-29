Trade unions decide to support manifesto in defense of democracy prepared by Fiesp | Elections 2022 in Sao Paulo

The Trade Union Centrals CUT, Força Sindical, UGT, CTB, NCST, CSB, Public, Intersindical Central of the Working Class decided, this Thursday (28), to sign the manifesto “In Defense of Democracy and Justice”. The text is being prepared by the Federation of Industries of the State of São Paulo (Fiesp) and has the support of other civil society entities, such as the Brazilian Federation of Banks (Febraban).

The manifesto led by Fiesp is the second public manifesto launched in defense of democracy after successive attacks by President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) on the electoral system. According to the entity, the vision is that “respect for the rule of law and development are indispensable conditions for Brazil to overcome its main challenges”.

Fiesp prepares manifesto in defense of democracy; Febraban says it will sign document

The text, still under construction, will be published in national newspapers.

The other initiative is the “Letter to Brazilians in Defense of the Democratic Rule of Law”. This, published by the Law School of the University of São Paulo (USP), has the signatures of individuals, not entities. The text has already passed 270 thousand adhesions.

The union centrals also said that they will guide their militancy to sign the letter prepared by the USP Law School.

Both the manifesto from civil society organizations and the letter with signatures from individuals will be read on August 11 at the USP Law School, one at an event at 10:00 am, and the other at 11:30 am.

The date commemorates the anniversary of the creation of law courses in the country and also coincides with the reading of a manifesto in the same place in 1977 to denounce the military dictatorship, which subtracted rights and killed opponents of the regime.

From when it was launched, from 5 pm this Tuesday (26), to 9 am this Thursday (28), the website of the letter in defense of democracy and the electoral process has already suffered 2,340 hacking attempts, informed the prosecutor- general of the Public Ministry of Accounts of São Paulo, Thiago Pinheiro Lima, one of the organizers of the initiative.

“They try to hack into the system and mainly try to take down the site. From what we know, they put our site on the deep web and are encouraging people to take the site down there. They are using profanity, name-calling, aggression, and trying to sign up by other people, to later delegitimize the list”, the prosecutor told g1.

According to Pinheiro Lima, the attack attempts were already expected, and security mechanisms that work 24 hours a day have managed to prevent them from accessing the system.