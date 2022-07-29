Understand how the new interest rate hike in the United States affects Brazil – News

the US central bank, Fed (Federal Reserve)raised the basic interest rate by 0.75 percentage point this Wednesday (27), to stop the most intense inflation in the United States since the 1980s. It is the fourth consecutive increase since March and the second of 0.75 Score.

The measure affects investments and exchange rates in Brazil, as it tends to lead to an outflow of investors from emerging countries.

“The United States is considered the safest market in the world by investors. When you have an increase in the basic interest rate in the US, there is a migration of investors from other emerging countries in the world, including Brazil, to that market”, says Hugo Garbe, professor at Mackenzie and chief economist at G11 Finance.





Stock exchange or fixed income investors, for example, leave the Brazilian financial market and go to the USA.





In addition to the flow of capital that attracts more investment to the US, the dollar gets stronger and, consequently, the real, weaker. “This is the first point. Normally, you end up having a movement of greater aversion to global risk and tend to have a more depreciated real”, says Claudia Moreno, economist at C6 Bank.

The more depreciated real generates an increase in inflation in Brazil. As a result, the Central Bank may have to raise the basic interest rate, the Selic, further.





The other effect is that when central banks around the world raise interest rates, especially in the United States, the world’s largest economy, the tendency is to have a slowdown in global activity. The fall in global activity ends up decelerating the Brazilian economy, which also affects the consumer on a daily basis.





This impacts Brazil via economic activity as well. You have a lower global demand for goods and services, consequently our exports are lower and we produce less

Claudia Moreno

In recent weeks, there has been a depreciation of the exchange rate, which ends up influencing the decision of the Central Bank, with the prospect of inflation. Next week, the Copom (Monetary Policy Committee) will define the new level of the basic interest rate of the Brazilian economy, the Selic.

“For the Copom meeting next week, we expect the Central Bank to raise the basic interest rate by 0.50 percentage point, which today stands at 13.25%. September meeting, and then it should stop rising”, evaluates the economist.

In the consumer’s daily life, the effect of a more depreciated real can make imported goods more expensive, and this is also reflected in inflation.

“The projection is that the dollar will continue to strengthen and the real, to depreciate both this year and next year. The rise in prices will improve, there will be a relief with the exemptions, the fall in the value of fuels and energy. electric. But slowly.”





