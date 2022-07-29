Understand why men who have sex with men have more monkeypox

The WHO (World Health Organization) held a new meeting to announce control measures against the worldwide outbreak of monkeypox. Among the recommendations, the director-general of the WHO, Tedros Adhanon, asked, this Wednesday (27), that men who have sex with men reduce the number of sexual partners. Last week, the entity declared the disease a “global health emergency”.

The statement raises a doubt: why has this public been more diagnosed? According to Filipe Perini, public health researcher and infectious disease physician, there are still many doubts about why the disease has affected the gay community more.

The doctor listed three possibilities that are being worked on by specialists. The first is that transmission is taking place in certain “bubbles” of groups with restricted intimate relationships and particular practices. Perini warns that transmission is not restricted to men who have sex with men or to gay men.

“The second is that men who have sex with men have, in general, more access to infectologists, doctors who are highly suspicious of the disease (who are more suspicious of the disease). That is, doctors who think the symptoms are Monkeypox. Others usually don’t think about the diagnosis and let it go as the lesions are not typical,” he explains.

The third claim is still fragile, according to Perini. It is studied from the pattern of infection and addresses the fact that the prevalence of the disease was higher in men, regardless of gender identity or practices.

Learning from the HIV experience

When the first cases of people living with HIV were released in the world, a lot of prejudice involved the LGBTQIA+ community, the statement was verified in several scientific studies.

About this experience Perini explained what can be learned so that the same does not happen again in relation to monkeypox.

“It is important to be careful about jumping to conclusions. It is not scientific thinking. Causality, that is, whether something has a cause and effect association, needs method and caution to reach a conclusion. Hasty conclusions lead to inadequate solutions, with consequences that often take a long time to clarify,” he said.

According to the president of the State Council for Human Rights, Fabrício Bogas Gastaldi, the public of men who have sex with men, bisexuals, pansexuals, gays and other people who have sexual relations with men, are again “under the crosshairs of the prejudices that surround our practices”. and sexualities”.

“The HIV/AIDS epidemic has profoundly revealed to us that stigma and prejudice about health issues have only generated misinformation and deaths. We don’t need to repeat these mistakes with monkeypox. We need serious information, based on scientific evidence, welcoming the affected people, emotional support and above all a new human approach to viral infections”, he explained.

Measurements in SC

This Thursday (28), the State considered the community transmission of monkeypox in Santa Catarina. Four other Brazilian states have already decreed the occurrence of community transmission: SP, MG, RJ and DF.

The state actions to combat Smallpox of Monkeys taken in the coming days will be:

– Revision of Alert Note 11/2022 with updated definition of suspected case, allowing greater sensitivity of health services in detecting suspected cases and, consequently, assistance, isolation and contact tracing;

– Disclosure of alert to health services and health professionals who treat cases of STI (Sexually Transmitted Infections) for suspected cases, considering the differential diagnoses;

– Preparation of a report for health professionals on the main characteristics of the disease and guidelines on notification;

– Alignment meeting with the SES Primary Health Care Directorate and with NGOs to raise awareness and discuss joint actions in the detection of suspected cases;

SC numbers

The SES also reported that, so far, 32 cases of monkeypox have been reported in Santa Catarina. Of these, 10 were discarded, 16 remain under investigation and six were confirmed, one being an imported case that, although reported by Santa Catarina, is resident in the state of São Paulo. The other five are residents of Santa Catarina, in the municipalities of Leoberto Leal, with one case, Florianópolis, with three cases and Joinville with one case.

Anvisa creates emergency technical committee

ANVISA (National Health Surveillance Agency) decided to create an Emergency Technical Committee monkeypox (monkey pox) this Wednesday (27). According to the Poder 360 website, the initiative is for the technical areas of clinical research, registration, good manufacturing practices, pharmacovigilance and advanced therapies to act in a collaborative process, including with health professionals and the scientific community. .

The intention is for the committee to bring together the best experiences available in regulatory authorities, allowing for the acceleration of development and actions involving clinical research and authorization of medicines and vaccines.

disease symptoms

According to DIVE/SC alert note n°13/2022, monkeypox (monkeypox) can spread to anyone through close, personal, often skin-to-skin contact, including:

Direct contact with skin rash, sores or scabs from lesions;

Contact with objects, fabrics (clothes, bedding, or towels) and surfaces used by someone with the infection;

Through respiratory droplets or oral fluids from an infected person. Such contact can happen during intimate sexual contact, including: Oral, anal and vaginal sex or touching the genitals, or anus of a person infected with the virus. monkeypox;

Hugging, massaging, kissing or talking close to the infected person;

Touching tissues and objects during sex used by an infected person, such as bedding, towels, and sex toys.

The virus can be spread in fluids or wound secretions of people who have the infection, and the possibility of the virus being present in other body fluids such as semen and vaginal fluids remains under investigation.

At the moment, in Brazil, there is no vaccine against Smallpox available, but the Ministry of Health is evaluating the incorporation in specific situations for more vulnerable groups and for transmission blocks. The information was released by the SES after a press conference on Thursday (28).