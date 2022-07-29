Unedited, Paolla Oliveira poses in the sun with her smallest bikini: “Globo didn’t show that”

<br> <img src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/Yq_-CkNF8-c/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&ssl=1" alt="YouTube video player" data-recalc-dims=1 data-lazy-src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/Yq_-CkNF8-c/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&is-pending-load=1#038;ssl=1" srcset= class=" jetpack-lazy-image"><noscript><img class=lazy data-lazy-fallback=1 src="data:image/svg+xml,%3Csvg%20xmlns='http://www.w3.org/2000/svg'%20viewBox='0%200%201%201'%3E%3C/svg%3E" data-src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/Yq_-CkNF8-c/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&ssl=1" alt="YouTube video player" data-recalc-dims=1></noscript><br> <svg xmlns=http://www.w3.org/2000/svg width=64 height=64 viewbox="0 0 24 24" fill=none stroke=#ffffff stroke-width=2 stroke-linecap=round stroke-linejoin=round class="feather feather-play-circle"><circle cx=12 cy=12 r=10 /><polygon points="10 8 16 12 10 16 10 8"/></svg></p><p> ” src=”https://youtube.com/embed/Yq_-CkNF8-c” title=”YouTube video player” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen><br>

Sunbathing day! Paolla Oliveira, global actress and digital influencer, cheered up her followers on Thursday (28) when she appeared renewing her tan with her puppy on her lap.

“My sun marks have the shape of Bruttus that doesn’t let go of me”, he wrote in the caption of the publication. In the clicks, Paolla Oliveira came up with a minimalist bikini and without any editing in the photo. In her lap, there is nothing more, nothing less, than the puppy of the global.

“When are you going to put this beauty in a Globo soap opera?”, joked a follower in the comments field. “This woman is too much! She has Diogo Nogueira and a perfect dog… How can I handle it?”, asked another.

Paolla Oliveira is irritated by internet users’ guesses in her life: “People have an opinion for everything”

During an interview given to Quem magazine, Paolla Oliveira commented on one of the things that most bothers her when it comes to internet users trying to give their opinion on her life.

“Today I don’t care so much about exhibitions, I give more value to what I think about certain subjects. And, really, I find it very annoying for people to be full of opinions about other people’s lives, not just about me. I try to be discreet as I have always been, but I have allowed myself to share a little more of the moments that were not so exposed before”, said Paolla Oliveira.

““I like to look at fashion as a form of expression and art. I always try to keep up with changing trends, but always adapting to my style. Letting fashion be a part of my life more naturally has to do with safety.”

