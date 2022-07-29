Unemployment drops to 9.3% in June, but the number of informal workers is a record, points out IBGE | Economy

The unemployment rate in Brazil dropped to 9.3% in the quarter ended in June – the lowest level for a second quarter since 2015, when it stood at 8.4%) – according to data released this Friday (29) by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE). The lack of work, however, still affects 10.1 million people, a drop of 15.6% (1.9 million) compared to the previous three months.

The data are part of the Continuous National Household Sample Survey (Pnad). In the previous survey, referring to the quarter ended in May, the unemployment rate was 9.8%, reaching 10.6 million people. At the lowest of the historical series, recorded in 2014, the rate reached 6.5%.

“The retraction of the unemployment rate in the second quarter follows a movement already observed in other years. In 2022, however, the sharpest drop in this rate was caused by the significant increase in the employed population compared to the first quarter,” said Adriana Beringuy, coordinator of Household Sample Surveys at IBGE, in a note.

Precariousness of the job market

The employed population reached 98.3 million people, the highest level in the survey’s historical series, in 2012. IBGE data, however, show the fragility of this growth: the number of informal workers was also the highest in the series, estimated at 39.3 million, 1.1 million people more than in the previous quarter – leading to a informality at 40%.

This population includes workers without a formal contract, employers and self-employed workers without CNPJ, in addition to auxiliary family workers.

“In this second quarter, there was a resumption of growth in the number of self-employed workers without CNPJ, which had fallen in the first quarter. In addition, other main categories of informality, which are employees without a formal contract in the private sector and domestic workers without a formal contract, continued to increase”, Adriana Beringuy.

Also set series record:

employees without a formal contract in the private sector (13 million people, up 6.8%)

the number of self-employed, formal and informal together (25.7 million, up 1.7%

The number of domestic workers without a formal contract grew 4.3% in the period, equivalent to 180 thousand people. With the increase, this category now comprises 4.4 million workers.

The usual real average income (average income received by each worker for all jobs) was estimated at R$ 2,652, stable compared to the first quarter, but a decrease of 5.1% in relation to the same quarter of last year.

The mass of income (total income paid to workers) reached R$ 255.7 billion, an increase of 4.4% compared to the previous quarter and 4.8% compared to the same period last year.

The IBGE researcher explains that the results reflect the increase in occupancy in the quarter.

“Although there is no increase in the average income of workers, there was an increase in the mass of income because the number of people working is quite high”, he pointed out.

On Thursday, the Ministry of Labor reported that the country generated 277,900 formal jobs in June – a decline compared to June last year, when 317,800 formal jobs were created.

The data, however, are not comparable with the unemployment figures released this Friday by the IBGE. This is because the data from the General Register of Employed and Unemployed consider workers with a formal contract, that is, they do not include informal workers.