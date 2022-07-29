Unifor’s NAMI offers services both via SUS and for private care – Ceará

Equipment dedicated both to community service and to the training of new health professionals, the Integrated Medical Care Center (NAMI) of the University of Fortaleza (Unifor), of the Edson Queiroz Foundation, works in different instances to promote access to services Of Quality.

With services in areas such as physiotherapy, dentistry, occupational therapy, psychology, laboratory tests, vaccine application and others, NAMI is part of the Unified Health System (SUS), in addition to carrying out consultations in a private way at affordable prices. Thus, for a patient from the public network, who wants to be attended by the SUS, it is necessary to be referred via a health center. Private appointments and appointments are scheduled by phone.

According to professor Aline Veras, director of NAMI, the nucleus has recognition beyond Fortaleza. In relation to the equipment and services provided, all have the most modern and updated in the field of health, so that students are trained according to practices based on the best scientific evidence.

“The Unifor health student has the opportunity to experience in practice a service guided by the best professionals in the market, according to the best techniques, with the most appropriate processes”, explains Aline.

During this week, NAMI was the focus of episodes of the program Canal Unifor, which integrates the programming of Bom Dia Nordeste. The last frame will be shown this Friday (29), at 8 am.

The NAMI director also highlights that specific services can be found at the center, both privately and via SUS. One of them is pelvic floor physiotherapy, which helps patients with urinary incontinence, sexual dysfunction and chronic pelvic pain.

With the expansion to private services, the equipment also started to carry out consultations at night.

Featured rehabilitation

Nucleus that performs most procedures at NAMI, the rehabilitation sector has students and professors from the areas of speech therapy, medicine, physiotherapy and psychology, in addition to occupational therapy professionals. In the space, services such as the Neurofunctional Rehabilitation Program are carried out, aimed at adolescents, adults and the elderly, and which works with patients with traumatological disorders, genetic diseases, strokes, Parkinson’s disease, among others.

In addition, the sector also has the Neurocognitive Rehabilitation Program, the Socio-Educational Inclusion Program (PROISE), the Neuropsychomotor Rehabilitation Program and the Early Stimulation Program.

NAMI is recognized by the Ministry of Health as a Specialized Center in Rehabilitation – level II (CER II), that is, it operates in the fields of physical and auditory rehabilitation. “This means that the Ministry of Health recognizes and accredits NAMI as part of its network of specialized assistance for the treatment of physical and hearing impairments under the SUS agreement. With this, NAMI gains visibility for the quality of the services provided, because for this recognition it was necessary to go through validation and auditing processes”, explains Isis Falcão, occupational therapist and responsible for the rehabilitation sector.

Services available at NAMI

outpatient

The structure has more than 30 offices, a multidisciplinary team and has specialties such as general surgery, cardiology, gynecology, neurology, dermatology, geriatrics, among others.

Pharmacy

In the space of the pharmacy clinic, patients receive all the guidance on the treatment that will be performed. The equipment serves patients from the Chronic Sexually Transmitted Diseases Program, coming from the private and public networks of Fortaleza and the Metropolitan Region.

Physiotherapy

The sector promotes actions for diagnosis, prevention, treatment and rehabilitation of human movement. The consultations occur in an integrated and multidisciplinary way with other courses, in order to promote a complete health improvement for the patient. Areas such as pediatrics, RPG, health of the elderly and others are covered in the space.

speech therapy

In the service, patients get treatments related to the treatment of speech, voice problems, orofacial motricity, language and hearing. The sector performs a wide variety of exams, as well as a service for the rehabilitation of people with hearing impairment.

Nutrition

In the Nutrition sector, patients receive nutritional assessment, support and guidance according to their needs. The offices have equipment to carry out the necessary assessments, such as a bioelectrical impedance device, ultrasound, adipometer, various scales, dynamometer and others.

Psychology

Through a series of services, patients are accompanied by students, under the supervision of teachers. Individual or group psychotherapy is available for children, adolescents, adults and the elderly, in approaches such as gestalt therapy, person-centered approach, psychodrama, psychoanalysis (English and French schools), cognitive behavioral therapy, behavior analysis and brief psychotherapy. .

Social service

With 20 years of experience, the sector works to minimize or solve the social problems of individuals. NAMI professionals work to guide patients correctly in relation to their rights, carrying out mediation between employees and users.