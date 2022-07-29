US and European futures rise in July’s last trading session

Asian markets closed with no defined direction, while European stock markets and US futures indexes operate higher this Friday (29), pulled by strong corporate results from the main American technology companies and awaiting important economic data from the euro and the US.

Futures were supported by gains in after-market by two of the largest publicly traded companies. Amazon and Apple shares rose after showing strong sales growth in cloud computing and iPhones, respectively, in their most recent earnings.

The optimism in the United States comes in a week of disclosure of a surprising 0.9% decline in US GDP in the second quarter, confirmed by the Bureau of Economic Analysis on Thursday. While it deepened fears of a possible recession, it also reinforced analyzes that the Federal Reserve could slow the pace of interest rate hikes.

Investors are awaiting updated information on a key inflation reading and second-quarter employment costs on Friday, which could be important data for the Fed as it considers its next move.

In Europe, focus will turn to accelerating economic growth in the euro zone in the second quarter, official figures showed on Friday, despite an escalating gas crisis and record inflation.

This is where the unemployment rate (Continuous PNAD) and the public sector primary result for May come out, with a Refinitiv consensus pointing to a deficit of R$ 24.5 billion.

On B3, investors should pass on Petrobras’ results well above forecast, while mining company Vale saw its profit decline in the second quarter.

Usiminas (USIM5) and Irani (RANI3) release their balance sheet before opening, and RD (RADL3) after closing.

In addition to the results season, the electric energy sector will have another event. The hydroelectric generator CEEE-G (RS) goes up for auction on July 29. Key assets include 15 hydropower plants with a total installed/firm cap of approximately 920MW(megawatt)/400MW.

1. World Scholarships

United States

U.S. futures are up on gains from Amazon and Apple, which reported encouraging numbers after markets closed.

The rise comes after an important week of economic data, with the Federal Reserve’s decision to raise interest rates by 0.75 percentage points on Wednesday and a negative GDP reading on Thursday, which ended up raising expectations that the American monetary authority may decelerate the pace of interest rate hikes.

The week featured several important results and different market reactions. Roku shares are down more than 20% in aftermarket trading after the company miscalculated and warned of a slowdown in advertising. Chipmaker Intel fell 7% after its quarterly results fell short of expectations. Amazon, on the other hand, shoots up about 12% in the pre-market after the results, while Apple advances 2.5%.

Today, major balance sheets include Chevron, Exxon Mobil and Procter & Gamble.

See the performance of futures markets:

Dow Jones Futures (USA), +0.19%

S&P 500 Futures (US), +0.58%

Nasdaq Future (US), +0.99%

Asia

Asian markets closed with no clear direction on Friday, with a 2% drop in Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index, pressured by technology stocks.

Alibaba and Meituan shares fell by 7.01% and 7.18%, respectively. Alibaba is down for the third straight session following news earlier this week that several Ant Group executives have stepped down as partners with Alibaba.

Meituan’s shares fell after the company was summoned by the Hangzhou market regulator on food safety and price competition.

Chinese leaders signaled on Thursday that Beijing is unlikely to try to boost the economy and downplayed the country’s GDP target of “about 5.5%”.

Furthermore, Beijing seems committed to its zero Covid policy.

Shanghai SE (China), -0.89%

Nikkei (Japan), -0.05%

Hang Seng Index (Hong Kong), -2.26%

Kospi (South Korea), +0.67%

Europe

European markets are on the upswing as investors resonate better-than-expected corporate earnings and eurozone GDP growth.

The bloc posted GDP growth of 0.7%, beating expectations for growth of 0.2% and in stark contrast to negative readings from the United States in the first and second quarters.

FTSE 100 (UK), +0.67%

DAX (Germany), +0.67%

CAC 40 (France), +1.35%

FTSE MIB (Italy), +1.62%

commodities

Oil prices rise on tight supply as attention turns to OPEC+, which has agreed to a meeting next week.

Iron ore prices rise and hit the sixth consecutive high in Dalian.

On the other hand, the most traded iron ore contract in September on the Singapore Stock Exchange fell 3.7% to USD 114.30 a tonne, after reaching its highest level since June 30, at 119, in the previous session. 90 dollars. China indicated that controlling Covid-19 outbreaks was still a priority, as state media said after a Communist Party meeting on Thursday.

WTI Oil, +1.88%, at $98.24 a barrel

Brent Oil, +1.99%, at $109.27 a barrel

Iron ore traded on the Dalian Exchange rose 1.82% to 782.00 yuan, equivalent to US$116.11

Bitcoin

Bitcoin, +4.20% at $23,938.39 (from 24 hours ago)

2. Schedule

The week ends with a highlight for the unemployment rate (Continuous PNAD) in Brazil. “After two months with positive readings for the job market, we expect the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate to fall from 9.5% to 9.4%”, projects Itaú.

In the US, the consumer spending price index (PCE) for June comes out, with a Refinitiv consensus pointing to a monthly increase of 0.5% compared to May and 4.7% on an annual basis. The indicator is the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) preferred measure of inflation.

Brazil

8:00 am: July Services Trust

9:00 am: Continuous PNAD for June, with consensus Refinitiv points to an unemployment rate of 9.4%

9:30 am: May primary result, with consensus Refinitiv expects deficit of BRL 24.5 billion

USA

9:30 am: June PCE core, with Refinitiv consensus points to a monthly increase of 0.5% compared to May and 4.7% on an annual basis

11am: July Consumer Confidence

3. MP opens credit of R$ 10.9 billion to help truck drivers and taxi drivers

The federal government edited Provisional Measure 1,131 this Thursday (28) to open an extraordinary credit of R$ 10.901 billion that will enable the payment of aid to autonomous cargo carriers and the payment of aid to taxi drivers. In addition, the measure allocates funds for granting financial assistance to states and the Federal District that grant ICMS tax credits to hydrous ethanol producers or distributors.

The aid to be paid to taxi drivers and self-employed transporters is provided for in the Benefits PEC, converted into a constitutional amendment in mid-July.

Bolsonaro’s defense manifests itself about actions in the TSE

The defense of President Jair Bolsonaro, the PL candidate for reelection, presented on Thursday (28) a demonstration in the representations made by opposition parties at the Superior Electoral Court (TSE). The issue involves a meeting held at Palácio da Alvorada, on July 18, with representatives of embassies.

In the petition, the defense asked for the actions to be archived and said that the president’s speeches were made in the form of a manifestation of “their own political opinion inherent in the debate of ideas”.

elections

Former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) maintains the lead in the dispute for the Palácio do Planalto, with an advantage of 18 percentage points over President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), candidate for reelection, and the possibility of victory in the first round. This is what the most recent Datafolha survey shows, released on Thursday night (28).

According to the survey, carried out between the 27th and 28th of July, Lula has 47% of voting intentions – the same level as the survey carried out a month ago. Bolsonaro, on the other hand, fluctuated positively 1 percentage point, to 29%. The maximum margin of error for the survey is 2 pp up or down.

4. Covid

Last Thursday (28), Brazil recorded 276 deaths and 45,307 cases of covid-19 in 24 hours, according to information from the consortium of press vehicles, at 20:00.

The moving average of deaths from Covid in 7 days in Brazil stood at 228, a reduction of 9% compared to the level of 14 days earlier.

The moving average of new cases in seven days was 35,156, which represents a decrease of 40% compared to the level of 14 days before.

The number of people fully immunized against Covid in Brazil reached 168,955,056, equivalent to 78.65% of the population.

The number of people who took at least the first dose of vaccines reached 179,796,736 people, which represents 83.69% of the population.

The booster dose was given to 100,616,607 people, or 46.84% of the population.

The states of SP, RJ, MA, TO and AP do not separate the numbers of third and fourth doses. For this reason, the booster percentages may be inflated.

5. Corporate Radar

Petrobras (PETR3;PETR4) recorded a profit of R$ 54.33 billion in the second quarter of 2022 (2Q22), a figure 26.8% higher than that recorded in the second quarter of last year, the company informed the market on Thursday. (28).

According to the oil company, this increase is mainly explained by the rise in Brent prices in the period, in addition to higher margins for derivatives and natural gas.

the state will pay a total of R$ 87.8 billion in dividends for the second quarter, a quarterly record, the company’s press office said on Thursday (28).

Of this total, R$ 32.1 billion will be paid to the Federal Government, the company’s controlling shareholder, and to BNDES and BNDESPar, also shareholders of the company.

Vale (VALE3) recorded a profit of US$ 6.2 billion in the second quarter of 2022 (2Q22), the mining company informed the market this Thursday (28). The number represents a decline of 17.3% in the year, but was above the Renitiv consensus, which predicted a profit of US$ 3.88 billion.

Profit from continuing operations attributable to Vale’s shareholders was US$ 4.09 billion.

Vale will distribute R$ 3,572 in dividends. The cut-off date for holders of shares traded on B3 will be on August 11, 2022, and the record date for holders of ADRs will be on August 15, 2022. Vale’s shares will be traded ex-dividend on B3 and on the NYSE from August 12th. Payment takes place on September 1st.

Multiplan (MULT3)

Multiplan (MULT3) recorded net income of R$172.551 million, an 84% growth in 2Q22 compared to 2Q21. In 2Q21, the company had reported R$93.777 million in net income.

(With Estadão, Reuters and Agência Brasil)

