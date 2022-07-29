US lottery draws BRL 5.3 billion; Brazilians can bet

the lottery Mega Millions, from the United States, will draw the prize of US$ 1 billion this Friday (29). The prize is accumulated, which further increases the anxiety of the gamblers on duty. The prize pool is one of the biggest in the history of the lottery.

Just to give you an idea of ​​the hefty sum, the prize converted into reais is around R$5.35 billion. Mega Millions lottery bets start at $2.

Mega Millions

From billions, the premium must drop to millions. It is that the value of US$ 1 billion of prize is without the discount of the American taxes. So, the final payout to the winner is about $602.5 million.

Tickets are sold for a minimum price of US$2, but players can add the so-called “Megaplier” for another US$1. With it, anyone who wins a prize other than the jackpot can be tripled.

According to the lottery, the chance of winning is 1 in 303 million. People from all over the world can try their luck and place a bet. Just access the websites that sell official tickets outside the United States. Among them is TheLotter. It is possible to place a bet from $5.

When purchasing the ticket, a local agent purchases the physical ticket from an authorized reseller. After that, the company scans and sends it to the online account indicated by the bettor before the day of the draw. This is what TheLotter reports on the official page.

Thus, if the person is the winner of a higher value prize, he will have to travel to the US to withdraw the money in person.