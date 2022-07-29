Vaccine against Covid will be available in PG Health Units from August 1st | BNT

Starting next Monday (August 1), vaccination against Covid-19 in Ponta Grossa will change. In addition to being done without the need for scheduling, actions for the population from 3 years old will be concentrated in the Health Units.

According to the Municipal Health Foundation, through the Department of Immunization and Primary Care, the measure aims to expand daily vaccination sites and facilitate access for the population. The service in the 21 vaccine rooms in the health units will take place from 9:00 am to 11:30 am and from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm.

With the incorporation of immunization against Covid in the routine actions of the Health Units, the teams of the units are receiving a series of training to guarantee the service of the population. “Today we have 99.8% of the population with the complete primary regimen (1st and 2nd doses). Now we continue with actions to offer booster doses. We will be in direct contact with the teams to improve the work, according to the demands in each of the units, such as carrying out collective efforts and other actions”, reinforces the immunization coordinator, Stela de Souza Godoy.

Check out which are the 21 units with vaccination rooms:

Adam Polan (Palmeirinha)

Alfredo Levandovski (Blue Jackdaw)

Antero de Mello (Rio Verde)

Antonio Russo (San Jose)

Carlos Ribeiro de Macedo (Coffee Park)

Cleon de Macedo (Vila Rubini)

Cyro de Lima Garcia (Workshops)

Egon Roskamp (Santa Paula)

Jayme Gusmann (Vila Estrela)

Joao de Oliveira Bello (Guaragi)

José Bueno (Jacaranda)

José Carlos Araújo (Cará-Cará)

Julio Azevedo (Vila Vilela)

Lauro Muller (Santa Maria)

Lubomir Antonio Urban (31 March)

Luis Conrado Mansani (Uvaranas)

Nilton Luiz de Castro (Taroba)

Ottoniel Pimentel (Vila Cipa)

Roberto de Jesus Portela (Ronda)

Romulo Pazzinato (New Russia)

Zilda Arns (Pq N. Sra. das Graças)

