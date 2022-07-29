Vale announces the payment of a dividend. Check the details:

Posted at 6:24 pm

Vale (VALE3) announced on the night of this Thursday, 28th, that its board of directors approved the distribution of dividends to shareholders in the gross amount of BRL 3.572056566 per share, of which BRL 2.032680337 per share as dividends and BRL 2.032680337 per share. $1.539376229 per share as interest on equity.

Payment of remuneration will take place on September 1, 2022.

The cut-off date for holders of shares issued by Vale traded on the B3 will be on August 11, 2022, and the record date for holders of American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) will be on the August 15, 2022.

Vale’s shares will be traded ex-dividend on the B3 and the NYSE as of August 12, 2022.

ADR holders will receive payment through Citibank NA, the ADR depositary, effective September 9, 2022.

In accordance with Brazilian law, the distribution of interest on shareholders’ equity is subject to withholding income tax, except for exempt beneficiaries who demonstrate compliance with the legal conditions for exemption.

The amount of dividends per share may vary slightly up to the cut-off date as a result of the share buyback program, which impacts the number of treasury shares.

In this case, Vale will issue a new notice to shareholders informing the final value per share.

Vale also informed that its board of directors approved the cancellation of 220,150,800 of the company’s common shares without reducing its share capital.

As a result of the cancellation, Vale’s capital stock will comprise 4,778,889,251 common shares and 12 special class preferred shares, all without par value.

Vale’s Bylaws will be adjusted in due course to reflect the new number of shares.

