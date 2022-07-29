Vale (VALE3) announces dividends of BRL 3.57 per share

Vale’s board of directors (VALE3) approved the distribution of dividends to shareholders in the gross amount of R$3.572 per share. Of this amount, R$2,032 will be distributed as a dividend and R$1,539 as interest on equity. The amount refers to the first half of 2022 and was calculated based on the balance sheet as of June 30.

The earnings will be paid on the 1st of September. The cut-off date for holders of Vale shares will be on the 11th

of August. THE record date for holders of American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), traded on NYSE, will be on August 15th.

Vale’s shares will be traded ex-dividend on the B3 and NYSE as of August 12. ADR holders will receive payment through Citibank, which is the depositary for the ADRs, effective September 9, 2022.

“Any change in the shareholder’s registration regarding residence and tax status must be finalized by August 8, 2022, to ensure the correct withholding of income tax at source related to announced interest on equity,” explains the statement. filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Vale also informs that the value of dividends per share may vary slightly until the cut-off date, as a result of the share buyback program, which impacts the number of treasury shares. “In this case, the company will issue a new notice to shareholders, informing the final value per share”, reads the statement.

In the text, Vale also informed that the board approved the cancellation of 220.15 million of the company’s common shares without reducing its share capital. As a result of the cancellation, Vale’s capital stock will comprise 4,778,889,251 common shares and 12 special class preferred shares, all without par value. “Vale’s Bylaws will be adjusted in due course to reflect the new number of shares,” the statement concludes.

Purchase opportunity? XP Strategist Reveals 6 Cheap Stocks to Buy Today. Watch here.

Learn how to live off income with stock dividends and meet the champions in earnings of the last 5 years

Related