Vale (VALE3) presents weak results and announced dividends suggest a more cautious stance, analysts point out

The prospects were not very encouraging for Vale (VALE3) and mining companies in general in a scenario of high costs and lower prices. But the company’s results for the second quarter of 2022, released the day before, ended up disappointing market analysts.

As XP analyst Andre Vidal points out, the lower realized prices of iron ore fines and higher freight costs and C1 cash cost (cost of producing iron ore fines from the mine to the port) affected Vale’s results, despite a healthy sales volume environment for iron ore and nickel prices.

“It should be noted that the breakeven – breakeven point, where revenues and costs are equal – of Vale fines (with maintenance investment) reached US$ 65 a ton, which used to be the long-term price assumed by most analysts in their models, demonstrating how much this industry suffered from cost inflation”, points out the analyst.

Pro forma adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) came in at $5.5 billion, in line with the house’s expected figures but 10% below consensus. Net revenue of $11.2 billion also disappointed the market by 11%.

Itaú BBA highlighted that the adjusted Ebitda was 7% below its estimate explained, in addition to the costs in the iron ore division, also by weaker results in the copper division.

“We noted sequentially weaker price realization of $113 per ton (down $28 per ton)

and higher production costs, which came from the appreciation of the real; the sale of higher cost inventories; and higher fuel costs, factors that weighed more than a greater dilution of fixed costs”, assess the analysts.

These effects also overlapped with higher sales volumes – which were up 23% quarter-on-quarter, helped by an easier comparison basis given the rainy season in the first quarter.

Vale, in turn, reported sequentially stronger free cash flow generation of US$ 2.3 billion in 2Q22 (up from US$ 1.2 billion in 1Q22), aided by a working capital release of US$ 428 million and lower tax payments, which more than offset a weaker operating performance in 2Q22.

“As a result, even with US$ 2.6 billion in buybacks in the quarter, Vale’s expanded net debt dropped to US$ 18.6 billion (versus US$ 19.4 billion in 1Q22), in line with the company’s target from US$ 10 billion to US$ 20 billion. Thus, the ratio between net debt and Ebitda remained stable at 0.2 times in 2Q22, according to BBA.

Bradesco BBI also points out that the difference in relation to its numbers was largely driven by higher-than-expected costs in the iron ore division, with total delivery costs of US$52 per ton, against its estimate of US$48 and US$44 in 1Q22, while results from the base metals division remain below potential.

On the more positive side, cash generation was US$2.3 billion, with the company remaining focused on carrying out its latest buyback program, while also announcing minimum dividends of US$3 billion (or R$3.572056566 per share, of which BRL 2.032680337 as dividends and BRL 1.539376229 per share as interest on equity, to be paid on September 1, 2022 and ‘ex’ shares on August 11, 2022), highlights. The dividend implies an annualized yield of 9%.

However, the fact that Vale has not announced an extraordinary dividend tranche may suggest that the company is a little more cautious with the prospects, assesses the bank, although BBI does not rule out that extraordinary dividends are announced at the end of the year.

BBI maintains a buy recommendation for VALE3, as it expects demand trends in China to improve in the second half of the year, supporting commodity prices and sector stocks, while recognizing that the path should not be linear, especially in the short term. “That said, we see VALE3 pricing in a correction in iron ore prices to something around $70/ton as of Q2 2022, which we see as overly pessimistic.

BBI has a target price of US$ 23 for Vale’s ADR (in practice, the company’s shares traded on the New York Stock Exchange), or a 68% upside potential compared to the previous day’s closing. BBA also has a buy-equivalent recommendation (outperform, or performance above the market average), with a price target of $20 (upside of 46%). XP also has a buy recommendation, with a target price of BRL 97 for VALE3, or an upside of 37%. Morgan Stanley, in turn, has an equalweight recommendation (exposure in line with the market average, equivalent to neutral) for the ADR, with a target price of US$ 16 (upside of 17%).

