Vale (VALE3) will pay dividends of R$16.2 billion; see value per share

THE OK (VALE3) announced to the market this Thursday (28) that it will pay R$ 16.2 billion in dividends to its shareholders.

In total, the gross amount of earnings per share will be R$ 3.57, which will be paid on September 1st. As a reference, the mining company highlighted that the total amount distributed would be equivalent to the gross value of approximately US$ 0.66 per share.

According to a relevant fact, the dividends from Vale will be divided as follows:

Only investors with Vale shares on August 11, they will be entitled to receive the proceeds. As of August 12, shares will be traded without the right to dividends.

Check out more details about the dates defined by Vale:

The cut-off date for holders of Vale action traded on B3 (B3SA3) will be on the day August 11th and becomes “ex dividends” on August 12.

traded on B3 (B3SA3) will be on the day and becomes “ex dividends” on August 12. to those who have Vale ADRsa record date will be on August 15th, also being “ex dividend” on August 12th.

Attention: the investor who owns the company’s ADRs will receive the proceeds as of September 9th.

The value of JCP da Vale will have income tax withheld at source, at a rate of 15%, resulting in approximately R$ 1.30 per share.

According to a document filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM), these earnings are part of the mandatory dividends for the year 2022, referring to the first half of the year.

Dividends from Vale

Total amount: BRL 16.243 billion

Value per share: BRL 3.572056566

Cut-off date: August 11th

Payment Date: September 1st and September 9th for ADR holders

Yield (dividend yield): 16.90%

Quote this Thursday (28)

Before the disclosure of Vale’s balance sheet for 2Q22, the company ended the day up 0.24%, quoted at R$70.69. In the year, the shares accumulated a fall of 9.37%.