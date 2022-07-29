Vasco’s bet, Eguinaldo follows meteoric rise and has a pass fixed at R$ 800 thousand | vasco

Author of one of the goals in the 4-0 victory over CRB this Thursday, for the 21st round of the Brasileirão Serie B, Eguinaldo doesn’t even have a full year of Vasco da Gama. He arrived at the club in September last year to play in the under-17, this year he is the team’s top scorer in the under-20 and now he has scored his first professional goal.

It’s just one more step in the 17-year-old forward’s meteoric rise.

Goal by Eguinaldo, from Vasco, against CRB

Eguinaldo belongs to Artsul, a club from Nova Iguaçu, and has a loan contract with Vasco until the end of 2023. The bond provides for the option to purchase 70% of the attacker for a fixed amount of BRL 800,000. The Cruz-Maltino club acts with caution because the contract time is long, and the tendency is that the young player’s case will be dealt with only after the sale of SAF to 777 Partners.

Aged to play in the next three São Paulo Junior Football Cups, Eguinaldo turns 18 in two weeks. He moved up with Marlon Gomes for a period in the professional, was named for the first time in the defeat to Sampaio Corrêa, in São Luís, and entered in the second half of the last two games (Ituano and Vila Nova) before scoring the goal against CRB.

With the final whistle, the boy knelt on the lawn, broke down in tears and was soon surrounded by his teammates, who celebrated a lot and lifted him up high. Then, before heading to the locker room, he went to the crowd and heard loud screams of “ah, it’s Eguinaldo! Ah, it’s Eguinaldo!”.

– It’s an inexplicable emotion. It was the first goal and still here with São Januário packed. This twist is amazing. I’m very happy – he said on the field trip.

Despite being the first for Vasco, the goal against CRB was not Eguinaldo’s first as a professional. In September of last year, when he had just turned 17, he scored for the main team of Artsul in the defeat to Madureira, in Copa Rio.

Highlighted first in the under-20 and then in the professional of Artsul, Eguinaldo aroused the interest of some clubs at the end of last year. Including the big four in Rio.

The young striker was even released to do a month of tests at Fluminense, but ended up not being approved. Botafogo and Flamengo also arrived with proposals, but both still provided for an evaluation period. Vasco was the only one who presented an offer to take him straight to the under-17, non-stop.

Eguinaldo, from Vasco, celebrates a goal scored against CRB

It was a successful bet by Vasco’s Center for Market Analysis and Funding, led by the duo Mazinho Patrão and Welington Adriano. General manager of the club’s base, Rodrigo Dias explained to the ge how the process of hiring Eguinaldo took place.

– We watched Eguinaldo for 3 opportunities in loco at Carioca Profissional da A2, aged 17, playing for Artsul. We identified in him an athlete with a good reserve of evolution, also demonstrating in the games to be an athlete with good ability to finish, both legs and header, physically privileged, competitive and dynamic. We brought him to Vasco in September last year (2021) and, little by little, his potential has been developed by our entire team of professionals – said Rodrigo.

