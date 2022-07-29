Vítor Pereira reveals that Yuri Alberto cannot play alongside another Corinthians star

After defeat to Atlético-GO, Portuguese coach admits error in the lineup and explains

O Corinthians entered the field last Wednesday night, the 27th, to face the Atlético-GOat Antônio Accioly Stadium, for the first leg of the quarterfinals of the Cup of Brazil. O Helm ended up losing 2-0.

After the confrontation, the Portuguese coach Victor Pereira gave a press conference and brought up a very common controversy in Brazilian football: can player X and Y play together? In this case, the coach commented on Roger Guedes and Yuri Alberto.

“The option to play with Roger Guedes and Yuri Alberto it was mine, only I have to take responsibility, but I don’t think we can defend the runners that way”, lamented Vìtor Pereira.

“For me, clearly, it doesn’t work, it doesn’t work. That way, it doesn’t work. They (Atlético-GO) created two-on-one situations on the wings because we defended poorly”, added the coach of Corinthians.

The return game between Corinthians and Atlético-GO for the quarter-finals of Brazil’s Cup takes place on Wednesday, August 17th, at 9:30 pm, at Neo Química Arena. With this statement by Vítor Pereira, the tendency is that Yuri Alberto and Roger Guedes no longer act together.