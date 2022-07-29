“Want to trade on loan”; Ceará shows interest in Corinthians striker to team up with Vina

O Corinthians wants to try to forget the bad performance against Atlético-GO, focusing now on the 2 competitions in which he also has great chances of winning: Campeonato Brasileiro and Copa Libertadores da América. The team led by Vítor Pereira seeks to learn from mistakes in the Copa do Brasil so as not to make more mistakes.

The board recently brought in 3 reinforcements, who are already playing and ended up among the 11 against Goiás: Yuri Alberto, Balbuena and Fausto Vera. Internally, some situations involving other players are still being studiedespecially in the case of borrowers who ended up returning at the end of the contract.

One of these cases is Mateus Vital, who has not yet entered the field with the Portuguese coach and has an uncertain future. According to the portal “Goal.com”, Ceará would have shown interest in his hiring, seeking information to take him to the northeastto be a starter together with Mendoza, Lima and Vina, a trio that has been standing out there.

Although, the team coached by Marquinhos Santos would have exposed the willingness to negotiate involving a loan, something that the Corinthian leadership does not like. Timão’s intention is to make a definitive sale, but so far none of the clubs that have expressed interest in the youngster have come across this style of business.

With a contract until the end of 2023, the attacker should not be released so easily, as Alvinegro wants to find some kind of financial compensation, either with a cash deal or with the right to a percentage of a future sale. Another that came to probe Vital’s situation was Grêmio, but the conversations did not advance.