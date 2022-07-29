Watch the moment a Ukrainian amusement park is hit by a missile | Ukraine and Russia

A missile hit a park in central Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, on Thursday, according to local officials.

The bombing damaged a storage hangar and left an explosion crater nearby.

Andrii Kravchenko, a spokesperson for the park, said the hangar was used to store New Year’s decorations and elements of attractions.

“Perhaps in the warped minds of orcs (a term many Ukrainians use to refer to Russian troops) this is a military object,” Kravchenko told Reuters.

Russian forces have been attacking Kharkiv for weeks.

Regional officials said apartment buildings and schools were targeted, with civilians killed.

Video from security cameras shows the attack on an amusement park in Ukraine — Photo: REUTERS

Russia has renewed bombing of the city and surrounding countryside in what Kiev says is an attempt to force Ukraine to withdraw resources from the main battlefield in Donbass to protect civilians from attack.

Russia denies attacking civilians in what it calls a “special military operation” to demilitarize and “denazify” Ukraine.

