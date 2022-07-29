“We don’t know how long it will last”, medical alert about the consequences of covid

posted on 07/28/2022 18:38



(credit: Marcelo Ferreira/CB/DA Press)

Even after the disease is over, people who have had covid-19 can have sequelae, such as fatigue, loss of smell and taste, and the most common, cough. The fear of these persistent symptoms is one of the reasons for seeking vaccination. Pulmonologist Aida Alvim discussed the main post-covid cough care and alerts to the dangers of electronic cigarettes, this Thursday (29/7), during the program CB.Health — partnership of Mail with TV Brasilia.

According to the pulmonologist, this cough is an inflammation in the airways caused by covid-19 and affects those people who have had a more severe form of the virus. “It can last up to eight weeks after the illness ends. There are not many studies yet, but if it persists after this period, the person should seek a doctor”, she advises, during an interview with journalist Carmen Souza.





When faced with these sequelae, many people seek homemade recipes for ways to alleviate symptoms. The doctor clarifies that these recipes are not harmful, but must be made carefully. “A tea is like a natural compress, but you should avoid eating foods that can be allergic”, she explains.

Hygiene indoors is another care that must be taken to alleviate this cough, especially in the case of drought. If the patient already has a history of allergy, Alvim recommends replacing the duster with a vacuum cleaner. “One should avoid dusting objects, in addition to making the air more humid with a humidifier, but taking care not to mold the furniture”, adds Aída.

electronic cigarettes

Popular among young people and banned in early July by Anvisa, electronic cigarettes pose health hazards. The pulmonologist explains that these devices can lead to death, as they cause inflammation in the airway, bronchi and lungs. “Its make bad. It is a water vapor that, even without nicotine, can inflame the airway. They have essential oils that can cause lipid pneumonia. When this is combined with nicotine, a person can become addicted,” she clarifies.

*Intern under the supervision of Guilherme Marinho