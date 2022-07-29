Wesley Safado denounced by deputy after video with daughter – Famosos



Playback/Instagram/Assembly

Douglas Lima – Special for Uai





07/28/2022 15:10

07/28/2022 15:10

Singer Wesley Safado is being accused of “child abuse” by the Ministry of Women, Family and Human Rights (MMFDH). The complaint was made by federal deputy Eliza Virginia (PP), she accuses the artist of eroticizing her 8-year-old daughter, Ysis, in a video published on social networks on July 17, in which she appears dancing and singing the new single dad, hammering.

One of the parts of the song says: “Oh, life, oh, life, oh life, watermelon red boot, for the young girl, with gin that you will [sic] see p*tar*a. Call the ‘friend’ [sic], the dance will boil! Only the hottie raises her hand. Sitting, sitting, sitting, sitting, young girl sitting, sitting, sitting / Ma-macetando”.

On the networks, the parliamentarian posted a video saying that the forrozeiro exposed the child in a song that he considers “absurd, obscene and with an explicit sexual connotation”. In the complaint, Eliza alleged that “there is evident child eroticization”, which violates the Statute of Children and Adolescents (ECA) and induces pornography and prostitution.

The deputy who is a supporter of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), released a print of an email that indicates that the Public Ministry (MP) accepted the request. “In the use of my duties as a mother, as a woman, as a Christian citizen and federal deputy, I have now filed a complaint with the Ministry of Women, Family and Human Rights that I present in relation to the video that has been circulating on the Safado network”, highlighted the parliamentarian .

“There is evident child eroticization that violates the Statute of the Child and Adolescent in its third article, which establishes that children and adolescents enjoy all the fundamental and inherent rights of the human person without prejudice to integral protection, which you, Wesley, do not doing,” added Eliza Virginia.

Check out the post below: