What a fright! Dog pulls owner and ends up saving her from being run over; video

Kimberley Bridges is a resident of Castleford, West Yorkshire, UK, and was walking with Orla, her boxer dog, when a 4×4 car came speeding down the sidewalk and almost hit them. She just didn’t hit it because the dog quickly dodged the Hilux’s path, pulling the owner who was holding her by the leash. The incident took place on the 22nd of July.

Kimberley Bridges with her dog Orla. (Photo: Ben Lack – YappApp)

“I just froze in fear. All I could see was a huge car coming towards me. I thought ‘I can’t survive this’,” Kimberley told the Daily Mail.

The Toyota passed her by inches. Kimberley said she could feel the wind from the rearview mirror passing through her. And that in addition to climbing on the sidewalk, the car hit a traffic island and then collided with another car.

“He was doing at least 70 mph at a limit of 30. Then I heard that as he was leaving, he almost ran over a mother with a stroller.”

Moment that Orla pulls the owner. (Photo: Ben Lack – YappApp)

The woman, who works with telecommunications, was grateful that the accident did not happen when the children were leaving school, as it could have hit them. And even happier that her dog had pulled her in time to get out of the driver’s way.

“I would have been a goner if the dog hadn’t run away while I had the leash tied to my wrist.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured. The offender managed to escape and later the car was found abandoned in Pontefract, a nearby town.

Kimberley was saved from a hit-and-run thanks to Orla. (Photo: Ben Lack – YappApp)

Local police said: “Police are investigating reports of dangerous driving and criminal damage in Holywell Lane, Castleford. Positive lines of inquiry are underway. Investigations are ongoing.”

See the moment:

Also watch:

The case of the baby who DECLARED himself to a caramel dog and more news in Jornalzinho Amo Meu Pet