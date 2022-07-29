What it’s like to ride in Chevrolet’s electric SUV that arrives in Brazil in 2023 – 07/29/2022

In Brazil, Chevrolet sent the schedule reservation for August 26, the launch date of the new generation Bolt EV in the country. On the same day, it will promote the first contact with the Montana 2023 pickup.

But while the turnaround time for the 100% electric hatch isn’t enough, here in the United States we’re in the SUV version, which pleases due to its level of finish, interior space and design.

The Bolt EUV will be launched first in Colombia, between September and October, to arrive in Brazilian territory in the first half of 2023. It will be the second car of the five promised for until 2025 in the country. Already available in the North American market, GM confirmed what UOL Cars anticipated for readers.

Unfortunately, due to road mapping and local legislation, the autonomous driving system, Super Cruise, which allows hands-free driving, will not be available. Here in Milford, near Detroit, for a good time I drove hands-free and sat in the driver’s seat to give some commands. A new “driving” experience.

Image: Disclosure

The first arrival of the updated Bolt EV puts the brand back on the path of direct electrification (without going through hybrids). The manufacturer has decided that. The Bolt will have an average range of 400 km, similar to the EUV SUV. It is important to take into account the odometer and the driver’s driving mode. Price? R$ 300 thousand or a little more.

In the United States, Chevrolet’s new electric vehicle has an initial price of US$ 31,900, while the larger option costs US$ 33,900, a minimal difference that makes me think that it is “worth it” to go to the EUV because of the space. The hatch will give you compact urban mobility. Some people prefer smaller cars.

In terms of design, the restyling of the Bolt EV hatch as well as the EUV was positive. The touches of the new front with narrow daytime running lights and the arrows on top of the fender, with the headlights just below were stylish. The larger SUV-style car delivers harmony.

Image: Disclosure

The interior is very straightforward with the digital instrument panel and a 10.2-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, 4G Wi-Fi access, as well as wireless smartphone charging. The seats are comfortable and have been renovated.

The engine has a 65 kW/h battery capable of delivering up to 200 horsepower and 36.7 kgfm of torque. On the Bolt EUV the powertrain is the same. The crossover is 150 mm longer and the wheelbase is 762 mm longer than the conventional model.